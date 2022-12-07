UFC veterans in MMA, boxing and bareknuckle action Dec. 8-10

This week, UFC 282 serves as the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of the year at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, many MMA, boxing and bareknuckle events are taking place that feature familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

These 13 veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA, boxing and bareknuckle this week from Dec. 8-10.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Upcoming event information from Tapology.

Mickael Lebout (22-11-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 8 vs. Karl Amoussou at Ares FC 10

Last MMA fight: Decision win over Kevin Ruart at Octofight: Volume 4 on May 7, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Stevie Ray at UFC Fight Night 76 on Oct. 24, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 8-6-1

Liz Carmouche (17-7 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 289 – for flyweight title

Last MMA fight: TKO win against Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 278 on April 22, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC on ESPN+ 14 on Aug. 10, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 4-0

Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Kevin Boehm at Bellator 289

Last MMA fight: Split decision loss to Justin Gonzales at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Majority draw vs. Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28 on July 31, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-1

Marco Beltran (17-7 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Jose Roura at Lux Fight League 29

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Rubio Perez at Lux Fight League 23 on June 17, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Matt Schnell at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 4-1

Gina Mazany (7-6 MMA, 2-6 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Elizabeth Schroder at FAC 17

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss to Shanna Young at UFC on ESPN 35 on April 30, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Andre Ewell (18-10 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Nick Villar at BYB 14 (bareknuckle boxing)

Story continues

Last MMA fight: TKO win over Brady Huang at UNF 2 on Aug. 20, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night 199 on Dec. 18, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-1

Jose Quinonez (9-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Javier Guzman

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Andre Soukhamthath at XFC 44 on May 28, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Louis Smolka at UFC on ESPN 19 on Dec. 5, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Renan Barao (34-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 9 vs. Walter Zamora at Budo Sento Championship 12

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC on ESPN+ 22 on Nov. 16, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Rolando Dy (14-13 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Apisit Sangmuang at BKFC: Thailand 4 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO loss to Olzhas Eskaraev at Brave CF 62 on Sept. 30, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Shane Young at UFC Fight Night 132 on June 23, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 5-6

Izabela Badurek (8-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Klaudia Sygula at Babilon MMA 33

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss to Ekaterina Shakalova at FEN 33 on March 27, 2021

Last UFC fight: Submission loss to Aleksandra Albu at UFC Fight Night 64 on April 11, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 3-4

Andreas Stahl (13-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Paulo Bananada at Superior Challenge 25

Last MMA fight: Submission loss to Paulo Bananada at Superior Challenge 24 on June 11, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Night 80 on Dec. 10, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 4-3

Jesse Ronson (21-12 MMA, 0-5 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Nordin Asrih at BTC 18

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss to Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night 211 on Oct. 1, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Gabrielle Holloway at Crawford vs. Avanesyan (boxing)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 5-0 MMA, 1-0 boxing

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie