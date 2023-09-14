UFC veterans in MMA, bareknuckle boxing and karate action Sept. 15-16

This week, the returns to its home base in Las Vegas for Noche UFC.

The event celebrating Mexican Independence Day takes place at T-Mobile Arena and features a women’s flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA, bareknuckle boxing and karate this week from Sept. 15-16.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Last week's results

Randy Costa (7-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Drew Fickett (43-22 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 15 vs. Rick Hawn at Combat FC 5

Last MMA fight: Submission loss vs. Tyler Hill at Savage Fights 2 on May 13, 2023

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Keita Nakamura at UFC Fight Night 9 on April 5, 2007

Record since UFC exit: 13-17

Jonathan Wilson (9-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Rolando Dy (14-13 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Bojan Velickovic (23-12-2 MMA, 2-3-1 UFC)

Andreas Michailidis (15-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Leandro Silva (26-11-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 16 vs. Mohamad Grabinski at Oktagon 46

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Andreas Michailidis at Oktagon 40 on March 4, 2023

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Rustam Khabilov at UFC Fight Night 93 on Sept. 3, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 7-6 MMA, 2-6-1 boxing

Antonio Arroyo (10-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Sam Alvey (34-18-1 MMA, 10-13-1 UFC)

Ike Villanueva (18-14 MMA, 1-5 UFC)

