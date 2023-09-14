UFC veterans in MMA, bareknuckle boxing and karate action Sept. 15-16
This week, the returns to its home base in Las Vegas for Noche UFC.
The event celebrating Mexican Independence Day takes place at T-Mobile Arena and features a women’s flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place that feature a number of familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.
Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing in MMA, bareknuckle boxing and karate this week from Sept. 15-16.
Check out the names and details about their bouts below.
Upcoming event information from Tapology.
Last week's results
Lucas Martins: TKO win vs. Ylies Djiroun at Brave CF 74
Junior Dos Santos: Split decision win vs. Fabricio Werdum at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Fabricio Werdum: Split decision loss vs. Junior Dos Santos at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Anthony Njokuani: Unanimous decision win vs. Brandon Jenkins at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Brandon Jenkins: Unanimous decision loss vs. Anthony Njokuani at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Joshua Weems: Unanimous decision win vs. Irwin Rivera at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Irwin Rivera: Unanimous decision loss vs. Joshua Weems at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Brandon Davis: Unanimous decision loss vs. Ago Huskic at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Maki Pitolo: TKO loss vs. Joel Bauman at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA (bareknuckle MMA)
Trevin Jones: Split decision win vs. Wilson Reis at Cage Warriors 159
Wilson Reis: Split decision loss vs. Trevin Jones at Cage Warriors 159
Diego Brandao: TKO loss vs. Karshyga Dautbek at Alash Pride 89
Dileno Lopes: Unanimous decision loss vs. Bagdos Olzhabay at Alash Pride 89
Randy Costa (7-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC)
Drew Fickett (43-22 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Next fight: Sept. 15 vs. Rick Hawn at Combat FC 5
Last MMA fight: Submission loss vs. Tyler Hill at Savage Fights 2 on May 13, 2023
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Keita Nakamura at UFC Fight Night 9 on April 5, 2007
Record since UFC exit: 13-17
Jonathan Wilson (9-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Rolando Dy (14-13 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Bojan Velickovic (23-12-2 MMA, 2-3-1 UFC)
Andreas Michailidis (15-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Leandro Silva (26-11-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Next fight: Sept. 16 vs. Mohamad Grabinski at Oktagon 46
Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Andreas Michailidis at Oktagon 40 on March 4, 2023
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Rustam Khabilov at UFC Fight Night 93 on Sept. 3, 2016
Record since UFC exit: 7-6 MMA, 2-6-1 boxing