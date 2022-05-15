UFC Vegas 54: A reinvigorated Jan Blachowicz stops Aleksandar Rakic for critical win

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS — Jan Blachowicz knew he needed to change things in his approach after he lost the UFC’s light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira last year. The joy was gone from the game for Blachowicz and he knew that at 39 years old, he’d have to find it quickly.

Blachowicz on Saturday looked like the guy who had won five in a row and nine of 10 before losing his title at UFC 267 to Teixeira on Oct. 30.

He stopped Aleksandar Rakic in the third, but it’s a win that will live with an asterisk. Blachowicz threw a kick and a left hand at Rakic. As Rakic was moving away, his right knee collapsed and he went down.

Referee Mark Smith immediately stopped the bout at 1:11 of the third round at Apex and gave Blachowicz an absolutely critical win. He dreams of regaining the title and now is positioned to face the winner of the Teixeira-Jiri Prochazka bout, which is June 11 in Singapore.

A UFC spokeswoman said Rakic would undergo an MRI on Monday to check for MCL and LCL damage.

It was a disappointing ending to what was shaping up as a fantastic bout. The first round, in particular, was a spirited and back-and-forth affair that showcased the skills of both men.

“Of course [it is disappointing to win via an injury]," Blachowicz said. “I’m a fighter and a warrior and it’s better when you win by KO or a clean submission. My body was tougher tonight. I was ready for three, four, five hard rounds.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: (R-L) Jan Blachowicz of Poland battles Aleksandar Rakic of Austria in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: (R-L) Jan Blachowicz of Poland battles Aleksandar Rakic of Austria in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Blachowicz was kicking hard at Rakic’s legs, trying to chop them down and take his power away from him. Rakic is one of the UFC’s best strikers and he moves forward relentlessly. Given the quality of Rakic’s chin, he can eat punches that allow him to set up his own.

So Blachowicz’s strategy to attack the legs was sound. And while it’s impossible to say whether the kicks led directly to Rakic’s injury — “That’s a question for him,” Blachowicz said — it certainly didn’t hurt.

More than anything, though, Blachowicz got the fire back in his game that, for some reason, wasn’t there at UFC 267 when he lost his title to Teixeira. There were a couple of dozen Polish fans in the building and they were making a lot of noice cheering on Blachowicz.

He gave them plenty to cheer about, as well. He caught Rakic with a combination with just over two minutes left in the first round, and followed up with a big hook a minute later.

Rakic, though, wasn’t a punching bag and was scoring on his own. He hit Blachowicz in the left eye early in the first that opened a cut around it. It didn’t really impede Blachowicz too much.

Both guys had the pedal to the floor and were going hard, clearly not eager to go five rounds. And that was a good test for Blachowicz, whose work with a sports psychologist clearly paid off.

He looked energized walking to the Octagon and he fought as if another shot at the world title was riding on his performance. Against an elite opponent who had been walking through many of his previous opponents, Blachowicz not only gave as good as he got, but his body language suggested there was no place else he’d rather be.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Jan Blachowicz of Poland reacts after his TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic of Austria in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Jan Blachowicz of Poland reacts after his TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic of Austria in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

And as he showed in his 9-1 streak before the Teixeira fight, a focused and prepared Blachowicz is as dangerous as anyone.

“I’m milking this answer, but this fight gave me the answer that I wanted,” Blachowicz said. “I feel the way I felt before Glover, when I fought against Israel [Adesanya] and Dominick Reyes. I’m just happy. I go there inside the Octagon with a job to do and put on a great fight, but also to have fun. And I had it. I enjoyed it.”

He’ll likely enjoy what’s next, particularly if the 42-year-old champion can defeat the highly regarded Prochazka in Singapore next month. Before the fight, Teixeira tweeted that he’d give Blachowicz a rematch if they’d both won.

Those were the words that Blachowicz most wanted to hear.

“I hope the UFC gives me another title shot,” he said. “I was No. 1. Rakic was No. 3. For me, it’s a no brainer. I’m the No. 1 contender now.”

He certainly fought like it on Saturday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bellator 281 results: Logan Storley becomes interim champion in lackluster split decision win over Michael Page

    The Bellator 281 main event likely won't be winning Fight of the Year.

  • UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Blachowicz vs Rakic online and on TV this weekend

    All you need to know about the main card and prelims

  • Video: Davey Grant takes out Louis Smolka, makes case for fifth straight UFC bonus

    Davey Grant has made a habit of putting on exciting performances of late, and he didn't disappoint Saturday.

  • Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s injury TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36

    See the top Twitter reactions to Jan Blachowicz's win over Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Crosby, Penguins have Rangers on brink heading into Game 5

    Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins were stymied by Igor Shesterkin during the regular season. They have now chased the the New York Rangers' Vezina Trophy finalist the last two games and are one win from advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in four years. They can do that Wednesday night in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, where they earned a split of the first two games. After scoring just four goals against Shesterkin in four regular-season games, the Penguin