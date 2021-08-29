UFC Vegas 35 bonuses: Abdul Razak Alhassan’s record KO tops list

UFC Vegas 35 bonuses - Abdul Razak Alhassan

With several outstanding finishes at UFC Vegas 35, the fight promotion issued four Performance of the Night bonuses, but no Fight of the Night honor. The UFC Vegas 35 bonuses added $50,000 to the earnings of each of the four recipients.

UFC Vegas 35 Performance of the Night: Abdul Razak Alhassan

Abdul Razak Alhassan closed out the UFC Vegas 35 prelims with an astounding 17-second head-kick knockout. It was a record setter as the fastest knockout via head kick in UFC history.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1431794206901735433?s=20

UFC Vegas 35 Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze made the most of his time in the spotlight with an incredible performance against Edson Barboza. Chikadze outstruck the man considered one of the best strikers in the UFC. He took the fight to Barboza, eventually stunning and finishing him in the third round.

UFC Vegas 35 Performance of the Night: Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert was the biggest underdog on the UFC Vegas 35 fight card, but he dug deep and delivered. Makhmud Muradov hurt Meerschaert in the opening round with some stinging punches, but Meerschaert stormed back in round two to finish the fight with a rear-naked choke.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1431805325854793733?s=20

UFC Vegas 35 Performance of the Night: Pat Sabatini

Pat Sabatini and Jamall Emmers hit the ground in a battle of leg submissions, but it was Sabatini that won the war. While Emmers was trying for a toe hold, Sabatini locked in a heel hook that left Emmers writhing in pain.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1431768263600525314?s=20

UFC Vegas 35 Main Card

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze def. Edson Barboza by TKO (punches) at 1:44, R3

TUF Middleweight Finale: Bryan Battle def. Gilbert Urbina by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15, R2

TUF Bantamweight Finale: Ricky Turcios def. Brady Hiestand by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Lee by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski def. Micheal Gillmore by TKO (elbows and punches) at 3:13, R3

Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert def. Makhmud Muradov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:49, R2

UFC Vegas 35 Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Alessio Di Chirico by KO (head kick) at 0:17, R1

Middleweight Bout: Wellington Turman def. Sam Alvey by split decision (27-28, 28-27, 28-27)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def. Darren Stewart by TKO (punches) at 3:04, R1

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def. Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini def. Jamall Emmers by submission (heel hook) at 1:53, R1

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez def. Guido Cannetti by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

