UFC Vegas 2 live blog: Jessica Eye faces Cynthia Calvillo in main event

Jessica Eye (15-7, 3 KOs) failed to make weight Friday for her matchup vs. Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1, 2 KOs) and must forfeit 25 percent of her purse for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Eye outpointed Viviane Araújo for a unanimous decision win in her last fight at UFC 245 in December, a fight for which she also failed to make weight. Calvillo is coming off a majority draw vs. Marina Rodriguez in December and — you guessed it — also failed to make weight for the fight.

UFC Vegas 2 - Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Catchweight (126.25), Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Catchweight (190.5), Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Lightweight, Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar

Featherweight, Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Bantamweight, Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

UFC Vegas 2 - Prelims card (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Flyweight, Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers

Catchweight (140), Merab Dyalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez

Bantamweight, Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Tyson Nam def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO at 0:32 of R1

Christian Aguilera def. Anthony Ivy via TKO (punches) at 0:59 of R1

UFC Vegas 2 live blog

