UFC Vegas 13 fighter nearly loses ear (Warning: Graphic Image); peers react with shock

Max Griffin battered his way to a third-round stoppage in his UFC Vegas 13 preliminary bout opposite Ramiz Brahimaj, nearly taking off his opponent's ear in the process.

It was a brutal bout with the referee stopping the fight a little over two minutes into round three.

Even Griffin exclaimed, "Oh my God, Oh my God," after realizing the elbow he shot across Brahimaj's temple nearly disconnected his ear from his head.

It has to be disheartening for Brahimaj, who was supposed to fight on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019, hoping to make it to the UFC. He was pulled from the show before fighting when it came to light during the medical screening that he had an eye tumor that required surgery. It also threatened his career, not just his opportunity at the UFC.

Now, a year later, having recovered, he made it to the UFC, but nearly lost his ear.

Knowing his resolve, Barhimaj should be able to recover from such an injury, but it will delay his hopes to make an impact in the UFC.

Max Griffin elbow nearly takes off Ramiz Brahimaj's ear

https://twitter.com/_lilkrob/status/1325249553323479040?s=20

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1325250443946156034?s=20

UFC fighters react in shock to Brahimaj's ear

https://twitter.com/JFlashGordonMMA/status/1325248760809545728

https://twitter.com/ChasSkelly/status/1325249581546926083

https://twitter.com/TheTruthJackson/status/1325248816128339968

https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1325251925462327296?s=20

https://twitter.com/LaurenMurphyMMA/status/1325248885745446917

https://twitter.com/Coconut_bombz/status/1325248927260504065

https://twitter.com/Cody_Durden/status/1325249004918239234

https://twitter.com/JamahalH/status/1325249039848312833

https://twitter.com/JMarquezMMA/status/1325249062380183552

https://twitter.com/PlatinumPerry/status/1325249145892966401

https://twitter.com/vandetta135/status/1325249187768774656

https://twitter.com/Savage_530/status/1325249881837953024

https://twitter.com/LASTSAMURAIUFC/status/1325251511438336001

https://twitter.com/KelvinGastelum/status/1325252401389993984

https://twitter.com/blondefighter/status/1325254223995543554

https://twitter.com/PlatinumPerry/status/1325254244275003393