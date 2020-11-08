UFC Vegas 13 bonuses: Raoni Barcelos and Khalid Taha thriller takes Fight of the Night

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 13, which is the second event since the promotion wrapped up its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Forty-one-year-old Glover Teixeira made a statement with his third-round submission of Thiago Santos. The victory may earn Teixeira a UFC light heavyweight title shot, but it didn't earn him one of the UFC Vegas 13 fighter performance bonuses.

Fight of the Night: Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Raoni Barcelos looked to take the victory early by dragging Khalid Taha into his BJJ world on the canvas, but try as he might, Barcelos couldn't put Taha away.

Every time it looked like Barcelos had gained the upper hand, the German born Lebanese fighter would dig deep, storm back, and land several shots of his own.

In the end, Barcelos got the unanimous nod from the judges, but they each went home with an additional $50,000 for earning the UFC Vegas 13 Fight of the Night honors.

Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze continued his climb up the featherweight division with the best performance of his five UFC bouts with a first-round knockout of Jamey Simmons.

Just under 4 minutes of the first frame, Chikadze landed a kick to Simmons’s midsection, then went high with a head kick that dropped him, and finished with a flurry of punches, earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

Performance of the Night: Alexandr Romanov

Alexandr Romanov earned the biggest victory of his undefeated career with his first-round forearm choke that put Marcos Rogerio de Lima to sleep in the first round.

The victory notched his record to 13-0, and also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

