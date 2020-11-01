UFC Vegas 12 results: Uriah Hall stops Anderson Silva in icon’s final UFC bout

It took Uriah Hall some time to find a home for his powerful punches, but he finally did, stopping Anderson Silva in the UFC Vegas 12 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The bout is expected to be the finale of Silva’s storied career, but he remained as elusive in committing to retirement as he had been throughout his years in the Octagon.

Silva headed into the bout with retirement on his mind; looking to put a final stamp on his legendary career. Hall was looking to score a win over the former king of the middleweight division to further his own championship aspirations.

It would be Hall that attained his goal.

The fight started slowly, neither man wanting to commit to anything early. About midway through the opening round, Silva landed a punch combination that backed up Hall and then he turned up the pressure.

Silva started throwing more aggressively and using his unorthodox feints, but Hall landed his jab to great affect, snapping Silva’s head back each time it landed.

It was a bit of a slow start to round two, but each man was a little bit more aggressive with their exploratory punches. Still, neither landed anything in the first couple minutes of the frame.

Silva then landed a spinning back kick, although it wasn’t a clean shot, so both men fell back into a rhythm of searching for the kill shot. Silva kept peppering with his shots, trying to force an opening, but Hall was less aggressive, waiting more for counters.

Hall launched a spinning back kick in the final minute, but Silva seemed to block it and then returned fire with a head kick that was blocked as well. There was very little offense in round two, but Silva was a little bit more forward with his pressure and dotted Hall with a few more exploratory strikes.

Neither fighter stepped up the aggression as the third round opened, but it was still Silva that was putting on more pressure and throwing strikes. He didn’t land much of note, but he stayed busier than Hall, who seemed to be having a hard time finding his target.

Silva started to widen the variety of strikes in the third frame, throwing an axe kick amongst other unorthodox techniques. It was a quick right hand that snapped Hall’s head back and set him on the backfoot late in the round.

Silva then backed him up to the fence, working punches to the body and a heavy stomp on Hall’s foot. Silva landed a knee to the body before they separated and moved to the center of the cage.

They finally opened up with a punch exchange and Hall clipped Silva, sending him to the canvas. Hall pounced, unloading, but “The Spider” grabbed Hall’s leg and held on until the horn saved him.

Silva and Hall traded a few one-off shots to open the fourth round, but then Silva got overly aggressive, rushed forward, and Hall finally saw the target he’d been waiting for. He clipped Silva with the right hand, again sending him to the canvas. This time Hall finished in a flurry of punches that forced referee Herb Dean to step in and stop the fight, presumably the final UFC bout of Silva’s career.

After the fight, Hall kneeled in front of Silva, his icon, and cried. They shared a moment that was just for them, Silva seeming to be the one talking more than Hall. He could be overheard telling Hall to enjoy his moment.

Silva remained in the Octagon for several minutes after Hall exited, though he didn’t lay his gloves on the canvas.

“Hats off to the legend, what he’s done for the sport. It was a lot of emotion. I know the job was to get out there and get the W, but to separate the emotions from the fight, that was work itself,” Hall said after the fight.

“I had a really solid moment and I don’t think anyone can ever take that away from me. To me, that was my championship round, win, but obviously the champ, (Israel Adesanya), that’s the guy I want. I know (Silva) danced with him, I finished him, so that says a lot.”

Though this was expected to be Silva’s final fight, he was elusive in committing to retirement both in the lead-up to the fight and in his post-fight comments.

In talking with Michael Bisping, Silva said that this was his final fight for his UFC fans.

“It is very difficult for us to stop, but today is the final day. I am so happy to be here and doing my last show for my fans here in UFC,” Silva said, admitting the difficulty in ending his career.

