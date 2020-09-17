UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley undercard face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See UFC Vegas 11 fighters Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Niko Price, Khamzat Chimaev, Gerald Meerschaert, Johnny Walker, and Ryan Spann stare each other down in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 11 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 36) fight card is headlined by a grudge match between top welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. UFC officials, however, chose not to have them next to each other at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference or to have them face-off for the cameras.

Tyron Woodley refuses to answer questions, repeating Black Lives Matter mantra

