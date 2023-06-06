UFC’s Tom Aspinall likes Francis Ngannou’s chances against Deontay Wilder in boxing

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes Francis Ngannou’s best chance against a top-ranked boxer would be against Deontay Wilder.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou last month signed a deal with PFL that gives him the flexibility to box. “The Predator” said he plans on boxing first, then competing in MMA in mid-2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ngannou has angled for boxing matches with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Wilder, who previously made a two-fight proposition – a boxing match, then an MMA fight. Out of those options for Ngannou, Aspinall thinks Wilder is the best one.

“I would love to see him and Wilder, because it’s just two massive f*cking guys who can just punch holes in walls,” Aspinall said in an interview with JN Media UK. “It’s ridiculous. I would love to see that. Boxing is a funny, old game, isn’t it? It’s a funny game. No one wants to fight each other. It’s very bizarre. And if they do, they want 20 million (dollars) for it, so it’s ridiculous. I would definitely be tuning in for that. Ngannou and Wilder, that would be excellent.”

Based on skill and defensive ability, Aspinall would rank former WBC heavyweight champ Wilder the lowest among the elite-level boxers.

“I think if there was anybody he (Ngannou) could beat, it would be Wilder,” Aspinall said. “Wilder is – I don’t wanna slag the guy off because he’s one of the hardest punches ever. But as far as actual boxing ability, his level is way lower than someone like an (Oleksandr) Usyk or a Tyson Fury or somebody like that.

“But the guy’s punching power is absolutely off the chart. It’s absolutely ridiculous, out of this world. But I think he’s quite hittable, and his fight IQ doesn’t seem to be great… If there’s any of them he (Ngannou) could beat, it would definitely be Wilder.”

Related

'Why not?': Rafael Cordeiro sold on Fabricio Werdum vs. Francis Ngannou in PFL clash of former UFC champs Joe Rogan on Francis Ngannou leaving UFC to sign with PFL: 'It's a big loss' Why Randy Couture believes there is a path for UFC, PFL to co-promote Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou Randy Couture wants to see Ante Delija welcome Francis Ngannou to PFL: 'I would pay to watch that fight' Video: Is Francis Ngannou's PFL deal a game changer for MMA?

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie