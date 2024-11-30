UFC title contender Umar Nurmagomedov reveals recent arm injury prevented January booking

.

UFC bantamweight title contender Umar Nurmagomedov revealed why he could not book a fight in January.

Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), the promotionally-ranked No. 2 bantamweight, has dominated the division since his arrival in 2021. Many expect him to be next up for a shot at Merab Dvalishvili's title after winning a unanimous decision against Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC on ABC 7 in August. The undefeated Dagestani has not been booked for a fight since.

On the surface, it would appear he has been waiting for the title picture to become clear, as Dvalishvili has seemed uninterested in the fight.

While the uncertain matchmaking could certainly be playing a part in his return, Nurmagomedov revealed in a social media post on Friday that he has recently been dealing with a fractured arm, but is now ready to get a fight on the schedule.

"I had a small arm fracture and couldn't perform in January," Nurmagomedov wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "My arm is fine now, and I'm open to any offers. Anyone, Anywhere!! @ufc"

Nurmagomedov has recently been linked to rumors of facing Song Yadong in January at UFC 311, which could be the early 2025 matchup to which he was referring.

If Dvalishvili opts for a rematch against Sean O'Malley or Petr Yan, Nurmagomedov, 28, will find himself on the outside looking in, but appears eager to stay active in 2025.

