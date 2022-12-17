UFC targets Daniel da Silva vs. CJ Vergara for San Antonio event

Flyweights head to San Antonio, Texas.

Brazil’s Daniel Da Silva will enter enemy territory as he battles Texas’ CJ Vergara, pending bout finalization. Both parties have verbally agreed to fight at the UFC Fight Night event March 25, which takes place at AT&T Center.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the targeted booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Da Silva (11-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) searches for his first UFC win in his fourth attempt. An all-action fighter, da Silva has yet to go the distance in his pro MMA career. He was scheduled to fight Dec. 10 vs. Vinicius Salvador at UFC 282. However, the bout was scrapped due to weight issues with da Silva.

Vergara (10-4-1 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has one win sandwiched between two losses thus far in his promotional tenure. Following a loss to Ode Osbourne in his debut, Vergara defeated Kleydson Rodrigues. He most recently competed in October when he lost to Tatsuro Taira by submission.

With the addition, the UFC San Antonio lineup includes:

Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee

Albert Duraev vs. Chidi Njokuani

Daniel da Silva vs. CJ Vergara

