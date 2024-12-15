UFC Tampa video: Sean Woodson floors Fernando Padilla with beautiful combination
Sean Woodson wants entry into the UFC rankings, and he might have earned just that Saturday.
At UFC on ESPN 63 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Woodson (13-1-1 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC) floored Fernando Padilla (16-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) with a four-punch combination and finished the fight with three more punches on the ground. The stoppage came at 4:58 of Round 1.
Two of the tallest featherweights in UFC history with Woodson at nearly 6-foot-3 and Padilla at 6-1, the two fighters traded blows for as long as the fight lasted.
As the clock wound down in Round 1, Woodson landed a right uppercut-to-left hook combination. As Padilla backpedaled, Woodson cracked him with another right-left combo. Three more punches on the ground was enough for referee Andrew Glenn to intervene.
SEAN WOODSON FINISHED PADILLA IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF ROUND ONE 💥#UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/28Hx9WHqBD
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2024
After the fight, Woodson called for a spot in the UFC rankings. The win was his fourth in a row and he hasn't lost in seven appearances.
Padilla has alternated wins and losses through his first four UFC appearances.
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 63 results include:
Sean Woodson def. Fernando Padilla via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:5
Felipe Lima def. Miles Johns via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27
Miranda Maverick def. Jamey-Lyn Horth via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28
Davey Grant def. Ramon Taveras via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27
Piera Rodriguez def. Josefine Knutsson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 63.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Tampa video: Sean Woodson floors Fernando Padilla with beautiful combination