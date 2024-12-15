.

Sean Woodson wants entry into the UFC rankings, and he might have earned just that Saturday.

At UFC on ESPN 63 from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Woodson (13-1-1 MMA, 7-1-1 UFC) floored Fernando Padilla (16-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) with a four-punch combination and finished the fight with three more punches on the ground. The stoppage came at 4:58 of Round 1.

Two of the tallest featherweights in UFC history with Woodson at nearly 6-foot-3 and Padilla at 6-1, the two fighters traded blows for as long as the fight lasted.

As the clock wound down in Round 1, Woodson landed a right uppercut-to-left hook combination. As Padilla backpedaled, Woodson cracked him with another right-left combo. Three more punches on the ground was enough for referee Andrew Glenn to intervene.

SEAN WOODSON FINISHED PADILLA IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF ROUND ONE 💥#UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/28Hx9WHqBD

— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2024

After the fight, Woodson called for a spot in the UFC rankings. The win was his fourth in a row and he hasn't lost in seven appearances.

Padilla has alternated wins and losses through his first four UFC appearances.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 63 results include:

Sean Woodson def. Fernando Padilla via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:5

Felipe Lima def. Miles Johns via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27

Miranda Maverick def. Jamey-Lyn Horth via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28

Davey Grant def. Ramon Taveras via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27

Piera Rodriguez def. Josefine Knutsson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 63.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Tampa video: Sean Woodson floors Fernando Padilla with beautiful combination