UFC Tampa results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk bullies Michelle Waterson for unanimous decision

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was too big, too strong and flat out too much for Michelle Waterson.

Jedrzejczyk bullied Waterson toward a dominant unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) in the main event of UFC Tampa at Amalie Arena on Saturday night.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After asserting her size and power in the first round by unloading elbows and knees, the Polish fighter kept the attack going and ended the second frame with a vicious front kick to the face that opened up a stream of blood from Waterson’s nose.

The only time Jedrzejczyk (16-3) found herself in real trouble was in the waning moments of the third round when Waterson shot and scored a takedown. "The Karate Hottie" swiftly took Jedrzejczyk’s back and then cinched in a rear naked choke.

Waterson gets the back and has the former champ in trouble! #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/HR4znu3G5p — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2019

Story continues

Jedrzejczyk worked her way out of the hold and landed a combination as the round came to an end. She fully reasserted her dominance the rest of the way with more pointed kicks, elbows and knees and a barrage of unanswered punches to end the bout.

The victory came after three losses in her previous four fights, including back-to-back defeats to Rose Namajunas. Afterward, she labeled herself as the queen of the strawweight division once again.

"Hell, yeah, who is the real queen?" she said in the Octagon during her post-fight interview. "Bow down, bow down, I'm the real queen."

Here's how the rest of UFC Tampa unfolded.

Co-main event: Cub Swanson def. Kron Gracie; featherweights

In a fight the UFC dubbed "Legacy vs. Lineage," Gracie showed a willingness to stand in the pocket and trade with Swanson in what turned out to be an absolute war.

As tough as Gracie proved to be, the 35-year-old Swanson was just tougher. Swanson got the better of the exchanges and took the fight to Gracie in handing the younger fighter his first pro loss.

Swanson, meanwhile, snapped his own four-fight losing streak with the victory. He choked up during his postfight interview in the Octagon speaking about the much-needed win.

Earlier results from UFC Tampa

Niko Price def. James Vick via first-round KO (upkick); welterweights.