.

Cub Swanson added what might be the final spectacular highlight to his reel Saturday at UFC on ESPN 63 against Billy Quarantillo.

After a back-and-forth featherweight battle, Swanson (30-14 MMA, 15-10 UFC) found the fight-ending knockout punch on Quarantillo (18-7 MMA, 6-5 UFC) at the 1:36 mark of Round 3 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and afterward the 40-year-old said this could be his final appearance in MMA competition.

"I kind of told my wife this would be the last one, so we'll see," Swanson said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. "I'm kind of old, guys. I want to say I appreciate you letting a 40-year-old dad come out and entertain you."

x.com

The first round was strong from Swanson. He landed some big shots and grew in confidence after backing Quarantillo up with multiple hard strikes. Quarantillo's best work in the frame was a number of low kicks, as well as a late takedown.

Tweets by ESPNPlus

Swanson was fighting with his hands low to start the second frame, and that prompted Quarantillo to respond. He bloodied the nose of Swanson with some clean punches and worked from inside the clinch with takedown attempts and a big knee. Swanson refused to go away and had some moments of his own late in the frame.

They resumed throwing big shots in the final round, then Swanson landed the vicious two-punch combination that ended the fight.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 63 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 63.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Tampa results: Cub Swanson teases retirement after brutal KO of Billy Quarantillo