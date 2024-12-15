Advertisement
UFC Tampa: Covington vs. Buckley live results, fight card, start time and highlights

shaheen al-shatti
Uncrowned
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Opponents Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Amalie Arena on December 13, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley headline the final UFC event of 2024. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Uncrowned has UFC Tampa live results and highlights for the Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley fight card at Amalie Arena on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, three-time title challenger Covington faces off against rising contender Buckley in a five-round welterweight showdown.

Covington (17-4) fights for the first time in 2024 after previously losing decisively in title bid against Leon Edwards in December 2023. A former interim UFC champion, Covington, 36, has lost three of his past five bouts and could find himself out of title contention for good if he falls short against Buckley.

“That’s the biggest thing that makes him so dangerous, is that [Buckley] has nothing, and he wants to take everything from me,” Covington told Uncrowned ahead of UFC Tampa. “That’s a dangerous thing when they have everything to gain. So, I’m not going to say any bad things about him — don’t think any bad of him at all — but I do have bad intentions for him Saturday night.”

Buckley (20-6) was originally supposed to face Ian Machado Garry in Saturday's main event before Covington stepped in as a replacement.

A 30-year-old former middleweight, Buckley has been perfect in five fights since dropping back down to 170 pounds, going 5-0 while scoring vicious knockouts of André Fialho, Vicente Luque and most recently Stephen Thompson. Buckley will likely enter the welterweight title picture with a win.

Featherweight veterans Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo collide in the co-headliner.

UFC Tampa kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, with a main card that starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Follow along all night as Uncrowned has live results and highlights below, as well as a live blog of the Covington vs. Buckley main event.

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Manel Kape vs Bruno Silva

Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby

Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos

Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar

Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose

Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla

Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima

Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Davey Grant def. Ramon Taveras via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Piera Rodriguez def. Josefine Knutsson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Live7 updates
    Miranda Maverick def. Jamey-Lyn Horth via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

    Davey Grant def. Ramon Taveras via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

    Ramon Taveras scores the knockdown

    Piera Rodriguez def. Josefine Knutsson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

    Josefine Knutsson and Piera Rodriguez starting out fast!

    UFC Tampa - prelims predictions

    Michael Johnson (-225) def. Ottman Azaitar (+180)

    Joel Alvarez (-450) def. Drakkar Klose (+340)

    Sean Woodson (-155) def. Fernando Padilla (+130)

    Felipe Lima (-250) def. Miles Johns (+200)

    Miranda Maverick (-550) def. Jamey-Lyn Horth (+400)

    Davey Grant (-110) def. Ramon Taveras (-110)

    Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (-250) def. Piera Rodriguez (+195)

    Check out Uncrowned's full main card picks and analysis here!

    We're rolling!

    The final UFC card of the year is officially underway!

    We have a seven-fight lineup to kick off the UFC Tampa preliminary card. All the action can be watched on ESPN2/ESPN+. Keep it locked to Uncrowned all night for live results and highlights, as well as a live blog of the Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley welterweight main event.