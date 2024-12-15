Uncrowned Staff
Live
UFC Tampa: Covington vs. Buckley live results, fight card, start time and highlights
Uncrowned has UFC Tampa live results and highlights for the Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley fight card at Amalie Arena on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida. In the main event, three-time title challenger Covington faces off against rising contender Buckley in a five-round welterweight showdown.
Covington (17-4) fights for the first time in 2024 after previously losing decisively in title bid against Leon Edwards in December 2023. A former interim UFC champion, Covington, 36, has lost three of his past five bouts and could find himself out of title contention for good if he falls short against Buckley.
“That’s the biggest thing that makes him so dangerous, is that [Buckley] has nothing, and he wants to take everything from me,” Covington told Uncrowned ahead of UFC Tampa. “That’s a dangerous thing when they have everything to gain. So, I’m not going to say any bad things about him — don’t think any bad of him at all — but I do have bad intentions for him Saturday night.”
Buckley (20-6) was originally supposed to face Ian Machado Garry in Saturday's main event before Covington stepped in as a replacement.
A 30-year-old former middleweight, Buckley has been perfect in five fights since dropping back down to 170 pounds, going 5-0 while scoring vicious knockouts of André Fialho, Vicente Luque and most recently Stephen Thompson. Buckley will likely enter the welterweight title picture with a win.
Featherweight veterans Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo collide in the co-headliner.
UFC Tampa kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, with a main card that starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Follow along all night as Uncrowned has live results and highlights below, as well as a live blog of the Covington vs. Buckley main event.
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
Manel Kape vs Bruno Silva
Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
Preliminary Card (LIVE NOW)
Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
Davey Grant def. Ramon Taveras via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Piera Rodriguez def. Josefine Knutsson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Live7 updates