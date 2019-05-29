UFC Stockholm: Star-crossed Alexander Gustafsson's legacy could have been different

In a different time, Alexander Gustafsson is a long-reigning UFC champion.

The talented 32-year-old, who headlines this weekend’s return to Stockholm against recent title challenger Anthony Smith, possesses all the attributes you look for in a world champion: size, power, speed, technique, toughness, resilience, heart and poise, as well as a willingness to learn and tireless work ethic.

At six-foot-five, the Swedish standout is the complete package.

Unfortunately, his ascension in the UFC light heavyweight division came at the absolute worst time possible.

While the 205-pound ranks are not as flush with talent as they were during the halcyon days when Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell trade the title amongst themselves or the post-TUF boom period when holding onto the light heavyweight strap was nearly impossible, the absolute apex of the division has been manned by not one, but two all-time great talents who have combined to thwart Gustafsson’s three attempts at claiming championship gold.

Two of the perennial contender’s five career losses have come against Jon Jones, the consensus greatest talent to ever grace the Octagon.

Gustafsson was the first to push Jones to his limit, carrying a lead into the championship rounds against the sublime self-saboteur in their classic first encounter at UFC 165 in Toronto. While Jones collected a unanimous decision win to retain his title, the fight was exceptionally close, shifting on small moments in the fourth and fifth round.

More than five years later, the two would run it back at UFC 232, with Jones making good on his desire to dominate Gustafsson in the rematch, thereby proving his narrow margin of victory the first time around had more to do with his suspect training habits and poor personal choices surrounding the bout than “The Mauler” being his equal inside the cage.

Daniel Cormier is responsible for Gustafsson’s other championship loss, having turned back the talented Swede in another nail-biter at UFC 192 in October 2015.

Just as in is first fight with Jones, the challenger pushed the champion to the brink in Houston, going shot-for-shot with “DC” in a back-and-forth battle that was overshadowed in the Fight of the Year conversation by the epic welterweight title clash between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald three months earlier at UFC 189.

Two judges had the fight 48-47 — one for Cormier, one for Gustafsson — while the third official, Kerry Hatley, had the fight 49-46 for the champion, giving him the split-decision victory.

For the record, Jones is 18-1 with one No Contest result inside the Octagon and nobody considers his disqualification loss against Matt Hamill in his fourth UFC appearance as a legitimate defeat, while Cormier is 10-1 with a No Contest, with each of those marks outside of the win column came in bouts against Jones.

To put it another way: Sixty percent of Gustafsson’s career losses have come against two men, who are a combined 28-2 with two No Contests inside the Octagon and 46-2 and those two No Contest verdicts overall, where one of the losses and both No Contest results came from bouts against one another.

Jones is effectively undefeated and Cormier has beaten everyone he’s faced besides “Bones.” Gustafsson just happened to arrive on the scene when these two titans have been perched atop the division.

But Jones and Cormier don’t account for all of the Swedish superstar’s losses.

Gustafsson’s first career setback came in his sophomore appearance in the Octagon — a UFC 112 showdown with four-time All-American and 2008 National champion wrestler Phil Davis, who later became one of Gustafsson’s training partners when the standout boxer from Stockholm started training with the team at Alliance MMA in San Diego.

Suffering a loss early in his UFC journey didn’t do anything to limit Gustafsson’s upside in the cage or keep from eventually emerging as a serious title threat, so it goes without saying that it shouldn’t hamper him in this thought experiment either.

The loss that does merit greater consideration and play a bigger factor in all this, however, is his first-round technical knockout loss to Anthony Johnson in January 2015.

Fighting at home in front of roughly 30,000 fans at Tele2 Arena, Gustafsson suffered the quickest, most punishing loss of his career when Johnson stopped him in two minutes and 15 seconds. The punishing power hitter stung the hometown favorite with the first shot he landed and then never let Gustafsson recover once he had him on the ropes soon after.

This setback complicates things a little because following his transition to the light heavyweight division, only Cormier was able to best Johnson — doing so on two occasions. Everyone else got knocked out, save for Davis, who got out-struck and out-wrestled in what was Johnson’s first fight back in the UFC following a 27-month hiatus, during which time he went 6-0, including a win over Andrei Arlovski at heavyweight where he broke the former champion’s jaw.

But just as the early loss to Davis didn’t stop Gustafsson from making adjustments, growing as a fighter and eventually emerging as a constant presence in the title picture, getting beaten by Johnson in the middle of his extended run near the top of the division doesn’t mean a title run never would have materialized.

For starters, plenty of competitors caught losses when they were in the mix before claiming gold and enjoying extended reigns, like former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, who lost to Stefan Struve on the way up and Junior dos Santos in his first attempt to force his way into the title conversation before winning the belt 17 months later and setting the record for most consecutive successful title defenses.

Additionally, Johnson abruptly retired from competition following his second loss to Cormier at UFC 210, so in this alternate reality where “DC” and Jones don’t exist, none of the men to previously best Gustafsson would be around to challenging right now.

Maybe things are different if he sticks around and it’s “Rumble” who rules the light heavyweight division, but it’s equally possible that Gustafsson learns from his mistakes, taps into the game plan Cormier twice used to tap out Johnson and he avenges he earlier setback.

The thing that really underscores how luckless Gustafsson has been in terms of his timing is that since his first crack at capturing gold, the title has changed hands in virtually every other division at least three times, with the only exception being flyweight, where Demetrious Johnson ruled supreme until losing the belt to Henry Cejudo last summer.

While almost every other division has witnessed a great deal of turnover at the top, he’s been competing in one of two divisions where there have only been two champions in the last five years and change.

Furthermore, there have been 10 interim titles introduced during that span as well, including one in the light heavyweight ranks, but it was introduced six months after Gustafsson’s loss to Cormier and five months prior to his first fight after their UFC 192 encounter.

In keeping with the theme of the division, Jones won that one too, naturally.

Now, as he readies to start another chapter in his career following his third failed bid to claim championship gold, there is no way to really overlook how literally and figuratively star-crossed Gustafsson’s time near the top of the division has been.

If he arrives five years earlier, he’s in the mix when the belt was being passed around like a hot potato, moving from Chuck Liddell to Quinton Jackson onto Forrest Griffin, then Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida and “Shogun” Rua before Jones came along and settled things down at the top.

If he was just turning up now, perhaps he runs into Jones at the tail end of his career or maybe they never cross paths and he’s left to contend with whomever remains from today’s collection of contenders and the next group starting to work their way up the rankings.

Instead, he ascended when Jones and Cormier were at the peak of their powers, resulting in a trio of failed attempts to capture the UFC light heavyweight title and a place on the short list of the best fighters to never wear UFC gold.