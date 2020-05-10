UFC star, former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

MMA star Georges St-Pierre is headed to the Hall of Fame.

The UFC legend and longtime welterweight champion will be inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame later this year, the league announced during UFC 249 on Saturday night.

The face of Canadian MMA has a new home 🇨🇦



🏆 @GeorgesStPierre is set to enter the Modern Wing of the #UFCHoF. (B2YB @ToyoTires) pic.twitter.com/qNGXKvaPCI — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

His induction ceremony will take place “sometime later this year” instead of in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Georges St-Pierre is a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally," UFC president Dana White said. “He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. We're proud to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020.”

St-Pierre finished his career with an impressive 26-2 record with eight knockouts and six submissions while earning both the welterweight and and middleweight titles. He is one of just seven two-division champions in the sport’s history.

The Montreal native ended his career on a 13-fight win streak, too, and last took down Michael Bisbing in the third round of their middleweight title fight at UFC 217 in 2017. He officially retired for a second time in 2019.

His only losses came to Matt Hughes in 2004 and Matt Serra in 2007. St-Pierre later avenged both of those losses, beating Hughes with a second-round knockout in 2006 to claim the welterweight title and Serra with a second-round knockout in 2008. He defended that welterweight title a record nine consecutive times, too.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame,” St-Pierre said. “I want to thank Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, Dana White and the entire UFC team, my family, my coaches and teammates, my past collaborators, my opponents and of course, all UFC fans. It’s been an amazing journey, without them none of this would have been possible.”

