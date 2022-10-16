UFC star Alonzo Menifield KO'd Misha Cirkunov, then hit him 3 more times when he was on the floor, concussed

Alan Dawson
·2 min read
UFC star Alonzo Menifield.
UFC star Alonzo Menifield.Photo by Getty Images

  • Alonzo Menifield thumped his way to another win Saturday in UFC's Octagon.

  • Menifield blasted past Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout at the Apex in Las Vegas.

  • Keep scrolling for highlights of the brutal action.

LAS VEGAS — UFC star Alonzo Menifield knocked out Misha Cirkunov with ease and then hit him three more times when he was on the floor, concussed.

It all went down at an event Insider attended Saturday inside the Apex, a UFC-owned TV studio six miles southwest of the famous Las Vegas strip.

The preliminary section of the event had already generated plenty of drama with numerous knockouts or submissions, and the opening fight on the main card maintained that rhythm with a quickfire finish.

Menifield, renowned for his bludgeoning style, stormed to a first-round win over Cirkunov, needing only 88 seconds to put his Canadian rival away.

A looping left hook did the initial damage, dazing Cirkunov who unwittingly turned his back on Menifield. The American proceeded to bulldoze through his opponent with unrelenting strikes.

A right hand put him down and in most fights would have been deemed enough to secure the early win.

However, the referee was sluggish to pull Menifield away from the beaten fighter, so two brutal shots continued to land, including a devastating hammerfist to Cirkunov's unconscious skull.

Watch Menifield's brilliant win right here:

Alonzo Menifield at UFC.
Alonzo Menifield at UFC.Photo by Getty Images

"I feel good, especially that he got up," Menifield said in his post-fight interview.

"Shout out to my opponent," he added. "As far as the fight, it's a war. I love it."

Victory advanced Menifield's pro MMA record to 13 wins (10 knockouts, two submissions, and one decision) against three losses.

Read the original article on Insider

