UFC signs Tatsuro Taira, undefeated Japanese flyweight standout

Japan has a new representative on the UFC roster.

Undefeated flyweight prospect Tatsuro Taira has signed a multifight deal with the UFC, his management Iridium Sports Agency announced Friday. His debut is expected for late April with an opponent to be announced in the coming days.

Taira (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is the Shooto flyweight champion. Out of his 10 professional wins, Taira, 22, has finished eight opponents including five submissions and three knockouts. Notable wins include Ryuya Fukuda, Kiyotaka, Shimizu, and Yamato Takagi.

With his addition to the roster, there are now four Japanese fighters on the UFC roster. Taira joins country-people welterweight Takashi Sato, and women’s strawweights Mizuki Inoue and Kanako Murata.