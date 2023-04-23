UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including UFC 288

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 225: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

  • Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

  • Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

  • Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

  • Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

  • Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta

  • Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

  • Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

  • Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

  • Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

  • Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

  • Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

  • Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-120) vs. Henry Cejudo (+100)

  • Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

  • Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

  • Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

  • Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

  • Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

  • Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

  • Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

  • Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

  • Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

  • Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

  • Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade

  • Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

  • Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

  • Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

  • Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

  • Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

  • Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

  • Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Peña

  • Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

UFC 290: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD