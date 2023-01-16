UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Strickland vs. Imavov

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (-105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-115)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) (-110) vs. Brandon Moreno (C) (-110)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-450) vs. Neil Magny (+325)

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy (+333) vs. Jessica Andrade (-450)

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig (+145) vs. Johnny Walker (-175)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua (+155) vs. Ihor Potiera (-190)

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (+280) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-375)

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov (+650) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1100)

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-185) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+150)

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda (+260) vs. Cody Stamann (-350)

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (+150) vs. Terrance McKinney (-135)

Welterweight: Warlley Alves (-125) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+105)

Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+380)

Bantamweight: Saimon Oliveira (-175) vs. Daniel Marcos (+145)

Glover Teixeira is scheduled to face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Middleweight: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Light heavyweight: Jung Da Un vs. Devin Clark

Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyunsung Park

Featherweight: Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha

Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar

Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Story continues

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, PPV)

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+260)

Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

*-Interim championship fight

UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio