UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Strickland vs. Imavov
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (-105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-115)
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) (-110) vs. Brandon Moreno (C) (-110)
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-450) vs. Neil Magny (+325)
Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy (+333) vs. Jessica Andrade (-450)
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig (+145) vs. Johnny Walker (-175)
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)
Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua (+155) vs. Ihor Potiera (-190)
Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (+280) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-375)
Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov (+650) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1100)
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-185) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+150)
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda (+260) vs. Cody Stamann (-350)
Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (+150) vs. Terrance McKinney (-135)
Welterweight: Warlley Alves (-125) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+105)
Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+380)
Bantamweight: Saimon Oliveira (-175) vs. Daniel Marcos (+145)
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson
Middleweight: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Light heavyweight: Jung Da Un vs. Devin Clark
Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli
Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyunsung Park
Featherweight: Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha
Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar
Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt
Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, PPV)
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+260)
Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang
Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
*-Interim championship fight
UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield
UFC Fight Night
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane
Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane
UFC Fight Night
Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman
Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy
Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon
UFC Fight Night
Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio