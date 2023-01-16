UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Strickland vs. Imavov

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (-105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-115)

  • Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) (-110) vs. Brandon Moreno (C) (-110)

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-450) vs. Neil Magny (+325)

  • Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy (+333) vs. Jessica Andrade (-450)

  • Light heavyweight: Paul Craig (+145) vs. Johnny Walker (-175)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua (+155) vs. Ihor Potiera (-190)

  • Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (+280) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (-375)

  • Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

  • Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov (+650) vs. Jailton Almeida (-1100)

  • Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (-185) vs. Mounir Lazzez (+150)

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

  • Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda (+260) vs. Cody Stamann (-350)

  • Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (+150) vs. Terrance McKinney (-135)

  • Welterweight: Warlley Alves (-125) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+105)

  • Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes (-550) vs. Zarah Fairn (+380)

  • Bantamweight: Saimon Oliveira (-175) vs. Daniel Marcos (+145)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 30: Glover Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after his victory over Jan Blachowicz of Poland in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Glover Teixeira is scheduled to face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

  • Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

  • Middleweight: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

  • Light heavyweight: Jung Da Un vs. Devin Clark

  • Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Anshul Jubli

  • Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs. Hyunsung Park

  • Featherweight: Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha

  • Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

  • Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar

  • Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

  • Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, PPV)

  • Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+260)

  • Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

  • Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

  • Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

  • Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

  • Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

  • Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

  • Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

  • Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

  • Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

*-Interim championship fight

UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

  • Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse

  • Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

  • Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

