UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Pereira-Adesanya 2
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2
Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Miami-Dade Arena in Miami
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) (+110) vs. Israel Adesanya (-135)
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-450) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+340)
Bantamweight: Rob Font (+150) vs. Adrian Yanez (-185)
Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-250) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+200)
Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. (-250) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+200)
Prelims - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastellum (-125) vs. Chris Curtis (+105)
Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+135) vs. Luana Pinheiro (-165)
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (+160) vs. Joe Pyfer (-200)
Heavyweight: Karl Williams (-400) vs. Chase Sherman (+310)
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
Women's strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (+240) vs. Loopy Godinez (-300)
Catchweight: Ignacio Bahamondes (-350) vs. Trey Ogden (+275)
0Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-185) vs. Steve Garcia (+150)
Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (-275) vs. Sam Hughes (+210)
UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Saturday, April 15, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City
Fight card - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Featherweight: Max Holloway (-175) vs. Arnold Allen (+145)
Featherweight: Edson Barboza (+140) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-165)
Light heavyweight: Azamat Murzkanov (+170) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-210)
Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser (-105) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-125)
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (+180) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-225)
Light heavyweight: Zak Cummings (-250) vs. Ed Herman (+200)
Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
Prelims - 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Featherweight: Bill Algeo (-165) vs. T.J. Brown (+135)
Women's strawweight: Gillian Robertson (-115) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-105)
Flyweight: Brandon Royval (+135) vs. Matheus Nicolau (-165)
Women's strawweight: Bruna Brasil (-250) vs. Denise Gomes (+190)
Bantamweight: Aaron Phillips (+155) vs. Gaston Bolanos (-190)
Lightweight: Lando Vannata (-105) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-115)
Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards (+115) vs. Lucie Pudilova (-140)
UFC Fight Night 224: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
Saturday, April 22, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
Bantamweight: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
Women's flyweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker
Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
Women's featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa
Featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa
UFC Fight Night 225: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta
Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson
Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Henry Cejudo
Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush
Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce
Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan
Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono
Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
UFC 290: TBD
Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - TBD
UFC 294: TBD
Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - TBD