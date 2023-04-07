UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Pereira-Adesanya 2

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) (+110) vs. Israel Adesanya (-135)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-450) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+340)

Bantamweight: Rob Font (+150) vs. Adrian Yanez (-185)

Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-250) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+200)

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. (-250) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+200)

Prelims - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastellum (-125) vs. Chris Curtis (+105)

Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+135) vs. Luana Pinheiro (-165)

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (+160) vs. Joe Pyfer (-200)

Heavyweight: Karl Williams (-400) vs. Chase Sherman (+310)

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

Women's strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (+240) vs. Loopy Godinez (-300)

Catchweight: Ignacio Bahamondes (-350) vs. Trey Ogden (+275)

0Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-185) vs. Steve Garcia (+150)

Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (-275) vs. Sam Hughes (+210)

Israel Adesanya, left, looks to regain the UFC middleweight championship after he dropped it to Alex Pereira, right, at UFC 281. (Photo by Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports)

UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City

Fight card - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Featherweight: Max Holloway (-175) vs. Arnold Allen (+145)

Featherweight: Edson Barboza (+140) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-165)

Light heavyweight: Azamat Murzkanov (+170) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-210)

Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser (-105) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-125)

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (+180) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-225)

Light heavyweight: Zak Cummings (-250) vs. Ed Herman (+200)

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Story continues

Prelims - 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Featherweight: Bill Algeo (-165) vs. T.J. Brown (+135)

Women's strawweight: Gillian Robertson (-115) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-105)

Flyweight: Brandon Royval (+135) vs. Matheus Nicolau (-165)

Women's strawweight: Bruna Brasil (-250) vs. Denise Gomes (+190)

Bantamweight: Aaron Phillips (+155) vs. Gaston Bolanos (-190)

Lightweight: Lando Vannata (-105) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-115)

Women's bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards (+115) vs. Lucie Pudilova (-140)

UFC Fight Night 224: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Saturday, April 22, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Bantamweight: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Women's flyweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson

Women's featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa

Featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa

UFC Fight Night 225: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta

Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Ange Loosa

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Henry Cejudo

Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

UFC 290: TBD

Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - TBD

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD