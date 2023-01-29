UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Lewis vs. Spivac

Yahoo Sports Staff
·4 min read

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 218: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (+190) vs. Serghei Spivac (-225)

  • Light heavyweight: Jung Da Un (-210) vs. Devin Clark (+165)

  • Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (-165) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+135)

  • Featherweight: Dooho Choi (-190) vs. Kyle Nelson (+155)

  • Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita (-300) vs. Adam Fugitt (+240)

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Lightweight: Jeka Saragih (+100) vs. Anshul Jubli (-120)

  • Featherweight: Jeong Yeong Lee (-250) vs. Yi Zha (+200)

  • Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama (+325) vs. Rinya Nakamura (-450)

  • Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi (+165) vs. Hyunsung Park (-210)

  • Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (-275) vs. Mandy Bohm (+230)

  • Middleweight: Junyong Park (-200) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+165)

  • Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (-1200) vs. Jesus Aguilar (+750)

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Serghei Spivac celebrates after defeating Greg Hardy (not pictured) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Serghei Spivac will face Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 218. Mandatory Credit: (Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+260)

  • Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez (+130) vs. Josh Emmett (-160)

  • Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (-300) vs. Randy Brown (+240)

  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-145) vs. Parker Porter (+120)

  • Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

  • Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

  • Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

  • Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

  • Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

  • Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

  • Featherweight: Shane Young (-120) vs. Blake Bilder (+100)

  • Lightweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner

*-Interim championship fight

UFC Fight Night 219: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

  • Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night 220: TBD

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse

  • Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Heavyweight: Jon Jones (-135) vs. Cyril Gane (+110)

  • Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (-650) vs. Alexa Grasso (+425)

  • Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

  • Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Shavat Rakhmonov

  • Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

  • Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

  • Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

  • Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

  • Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

  • Women's strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

  • Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

  • Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)

  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

  • Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek

  • Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan

  • Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

  • Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

  • Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

  • Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

UFC Fight Night 222: TBD

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Location TBD

Fight card - Time TBD (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

  • Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

  • Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

  • Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

  • Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

