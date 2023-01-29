UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Lewis vs. Spivac
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Fight Night 218: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (+190) vs. Serghei Spivac (-225)
Light heavyweight: Jung Da Un (-210) vs. Devin Clark (+165)
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (-165) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+135)
Featherweight: Dooho Choi (-190) vs. Kyle Nelson (+155)
Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita (-300) vs. Adam Fugitt (+240)
Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Jeka Saragih (+100) vs. Anshul Jubli (-120)
Featherweight: Jeong Yeong Lee (-250) vs. Yi Zha (+200)
Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama (+325) vs. Rinya Nakamura (-450)
Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi (+165) vs. Hyunsung Park (-210)
Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (-275) vs. Mandy Bohm (+230)
Middleweight: Junyong Park (-200) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+165)
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (-1200) vs. Jesus Aguilar (+750)
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+260)
Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez (+130) vs. Josh Emmett (-160)
Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (-300) vs. Randy Brown (+240)
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-145) vs. Parker Porter (+120)
Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang
Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Featherweight: Shane Young (-120) vs. Blake Bilder (+100)
Lightweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner
*-Interim championship fight
UFC Fight Night 219: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Women's flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield
UFC Fight Night 220: TBD
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane
Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Heavyweight: Jon Jones (-135) vs. Cyril Gane (+110)
Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (-650) vs. Alexa Grasso (+425)
Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Shavat Rakhmonov
Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce
Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Women's strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek
Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan
Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon
UFC Fight Night 222: TBD
Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2
Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Location TBD
Fight card - Time TBD (ESPN+, PPV)
Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer