UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 219: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's flyweight: Jessica Andrade (-115) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-105)

  • Light heavyweight: Jordan Wright (+210) vs. Zac Pauga (-275)

  • Heavyweight: Josh Parisian (-140) vs. Jamal Pogues (+115)

  • Light heavyweight: William Knight (-140) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+115)

  • Lightweight: Jim Miller (+175) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-225)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's bantamweight: Lina Lansberg (+380) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (-550)

  • Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (+140) vs. Khusein Askhabov (-165)

  • Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux (+185) vs. Philipe Lins (-225)

  • Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (-210) vs. Evan Elder (+165)

  • Welterweight: AJ Fletcher (-300) vs. Themba Gorimbo (+240)

  • Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter (-300) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (+240)

UFC Fight Night 220: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

  • Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don'Tale Mayes

  • Women's flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse

  • Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Lightweight: Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) is introduced before his fight against Anthony Smith (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena.
Jon Jones returns to the Octagon on March 4 to face Cyril Gane. (Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Heavyweight: Jon Jones (-140) vs. Cyril Gane (+115)

  • Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (-650) vs. Alexa Grasso (+425)

  • Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

  • Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

  • Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

  • Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

  • Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan

  • Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

  • Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

  • Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

  • Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

  • Women's strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

  • Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

  • Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

  • Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

  • Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

  • Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

  • Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips

  • Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

  • Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

  • Bantamweight: Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

  • Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar

  • Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

  • Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)

  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

  • Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek

  • Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan

  • Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

  • Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

  • Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

  • Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

  • Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

UFC Fight Night 222: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

  • Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

  • Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

  • Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

  • Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

  • Featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

  • Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

  • Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

  • Women's flyweight: Na Liang vs. Brogan Walker

  • Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva

  • Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

  • Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

  • Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

  • Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

  • Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City

Fight card - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

