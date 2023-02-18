UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Fight Night 219: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's flyweight: Jessica Andrade (-115) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-105)
Light heavyweight: Jordan Wright (+210) vs. Zac Pauga (-275)
Heavyweight: Josh Parisian (-140) vs. Jamal Pogues (+115)
Light heavyweight: William Knight (-140) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+115)
Lightweight: Jim Miller (+175) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-225)
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's bantamweight: Lina Lansberg (+380) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (-550)
Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (+140) vs. Khusein Askhabov (-165)
Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux (+185) vs. Philipe Lins (-225)
Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (-210) vs. Evan Elder (+165)
Welterweight: AJ Fletcher (-300) vs. Themba Gorimbo (+240)
Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter (-300) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (+240)
UFC Fight Night 220: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Women's flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Lightweight: Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Cyril Gane
Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Heavyweight: Jon Jones (-140) vs. Cyril Gane (+115)
Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (-650) vs. Alexa Grasso (+425)
Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Song Kenan
Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce
Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Bantamweight: Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Women's strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov
Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips
Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
Bantamweight: Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely
Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar
Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich
Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek
Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan
Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon
Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo
UFC Fight Night 222: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos
Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr
Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev
Featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz
Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander
Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons
Women's flyweight: Na Liang vs. Brogan Walker
Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva
Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2
Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Miami-Dade Arena in Miami
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Saturday, April 15, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City
Fight card - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen