UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Edwards-Usman 3

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips

Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Bantamweight: Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Abu Azaitar

Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Welterweight: Leon Edwards (+210) vs. Kamaru Usman (-275)

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidzek

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhan

Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Lerone Murphy

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Macedo

UFC Fight Night 222: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Featherweight: Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Featherweight: Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

Women's flyweight: Na Liang vs. Brogan Walker

Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva

Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) vs. Israel Adesanya

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City

Fight card - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)