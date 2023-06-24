UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)
• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-175) vs. Abus Magomedov (+145)
• Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov (-155) vs. Grant Dawson (+125)
• Welterweight: Max Griffin (+170) vs. Michael Morales (-210)
• Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski (+135) vs. Melissa Gatto (-165)
• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-275) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (+210)
• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Kevin Lee (+200) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-250)
• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson
• Women's featherweight: Yana Santos (+160) vs. Karol Rosa (-200)
• Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze (-400) vs. Elves Brener (+300)
• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic (-225) vs. Luana Carolina (+185)
• Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov (-120) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+100)
UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)
• Featherweight championship: Alex Volkanovski (-450) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+340)
• Flyweight championship: Brandon Moreno (-165) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+135)
• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-375) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+295)
• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Dan Hooker (+185)
• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-1000) vs. Tresean Gore (+625)
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena
• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
• Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Early prelims - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
• Bantamweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
• Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
• Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)
• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
• Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa
• Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park
• Flyweight: Jafael Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos
• Women's featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler
UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
• Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Cubao
• Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez
• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
• Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam
• Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
• Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)
• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-125) vs. Justin Gaethje (+105)
• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
• Middleweight: Paulo Costa (+100) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-120)
• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+180)
• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-135) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+110)
• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (+140) vs. Kevin Holland (-175)
• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse
• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
• Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
• Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim
• Women's flyweight: Joanne Woods vs. Priscila Cachoeira
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Fight card - TBD
• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)
• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (-375) vs. Sean O'Malley (+220)
• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos
• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore
Fight card - TBD
• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France
Fight card - TBD
• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
UFC 293: TBD
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Sydney, Australia
Fight card - TBD
UFC 294: TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - TBD