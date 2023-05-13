UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Rozenstruik vs. Almeida
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Fight Night 223: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+360) vs. Jailton Almeida (-500)
Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (-105) vs. Johnny Walker (-115)
Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (-300) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+240)
Welterweight: Tim Means (+180) vs. Alex Morono (-225)
Prelims - 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Welterweight: Matt Brown (+185) vs. Court McGee (-225)
Heavyweight: Karl Williams (-400) vs. Chase Sherman (+310)
Bantamweight: Cody Stamann (-165) vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade (+135)
Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-450) vs. Ihor Potieria (+325)
Lightweight: Natan Levy (-250) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+200)
Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim (-190) vs. Mandy Böhm (+155)
Welterweight: Bryan Battle (+110) vs. Gabriel Green (-135)
Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark (-105) vs. Tainara Lisboa (-115)
UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Lightweight: Diego Ferriera vs. Michael Johnson
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo
Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Stephen Erceg
UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Ludovit Klein
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin
Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutatdeladze
Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonça
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana
Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt
Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus
Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak
Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas
Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, PPV)
Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape
Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
UFC Fight Night: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam
UFC 294: TBD
Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - TBD