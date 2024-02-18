UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Mexico City - Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval 2

Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval will run it back Feb. 24 in Mexico City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (Jeff Bottari via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 - Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (-250) vs. Brandon Royval (+200)

• Featherweight: Brian Ortega (+135) vs. Yair Rodriguez (-165)

• Bantamweight: Daniel Zellhuber (-250) vs. Francisco Prado (+200)

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. (-275) vs. Ricky Turcios (+210)

• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui (-500) vs. Sam Hughes (+350)

• Lightweight: Manuel Torres (-115) vs. Chris Duncan (-105)

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Cristian Quiñonez (+145) vs. Raoni Barcelos (-175)

• Flyweight: Jesús Santos Aguilar (+120) vs. Mateus Mendonça (-145)

• Flyweight: Édgar Chairez (-300) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+240)

• Lightweight: Claudio Puelles (+175) vs. Farés Ziam (-225)

• Flyweight: Luis Rodriguez (+100) vs. Denys Bondar (-120)

• Flyweight: Victor Altamirano (+230) vs. Felipe dos Santos (-300)

• Featherweight: Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov

UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

• Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

• Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

• Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Prelims (Start time 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein

• Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat

• Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

• Bantamweight: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

• Lightweight: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

• Featherweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Brendon Marotte

• Women's strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Kaseya Center in Miami

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

• Welterweight: Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland

• Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

• Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

• Women's flyweight: Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

• Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

• Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

• Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

• Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz

UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

• Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

• Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

• Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Brad Riddell

• Women's bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. TBD

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena

• Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis

• Women's bantamweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler

• Featherweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

• Flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Ode' Osbourne

• Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva

• Women's strawweight: Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorin

• Bantamweight: Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger

UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

• Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Junior Tafa

• Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dusko Todorovic

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

• Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Miranda

• Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

• Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa

• Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Cody Gibson

• Featherweight: Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

• Women's flyweight: Stephanie Luciano vs. TBD

• Women's bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon vs. Dariya Zheleznykova

• Heavyweight: Mohammad Usman vs. Mick Parkin

• Flyweight: Igor Da Silva vs. Andre Lima

UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

• Women's strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godínez

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

• Bantamweight: Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran

• Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

• Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

• Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

UFC Vegas 90: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

• Women's bantamweight: Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Alatengheili vs. Victor Hugo

• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Dixon

• Women's strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo

• Featherweight: Morgan Charrière vs. Seungwoo Choi

UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

• Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green