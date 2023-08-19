Sean O'Malley will look to dethrone UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 on Saturday in Boston. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-275) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) (-350) vs. Amanda Lemos (+260)

• Welterweight: Neal Magny (+310) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-400)

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (-190) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+160)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman (+220) vs. Brad Tavares (-275)

• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues (-375) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+280)

• Lightweight: Austin Hubbard (-175) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+145)

Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski (-250) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+200)

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee (+270) vs. Natalia Silva (-350)

• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva (-175) vs. Maryna Moroz (+145)

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

Main card - 8 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

• Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

• Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Prelims - 5 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Waldo Acosta Cortes vs. Lukasz Brzeski

• Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

• Women's flyweight: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

• Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield

• Welterweight: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

• Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

• Featherweight: Morgan Charriére vs. Manolo Zecchini

• Bantamweight: Yanis Germmouri vs. Caolan Loughran

• Lightweight: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Prelims - 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

• Featherweight: William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida

• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Hailey Cowan

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland

• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

• Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape

• Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

• Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung

• Welterweight: Blood Diamond vs. Carlie Radtke

• Featherweight: Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

• Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Casey O'Neill

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight championship: Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

• Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Anthony Hernandez

• Women's strawweight: Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

• Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

• Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

• Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

• Women's strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed

• Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Daneil Lacerda

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)