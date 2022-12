UFC schedule: Every upcoming fight card, time, location, odds and how to watch including Thompson vs. Holland

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM.

Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Saturday, Dec. 3 - Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (+135) vs. Kevin Holland (-165)

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena (+400) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (-550)

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau (-400) vs. Matt Schnell (+300)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+180) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-225)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson (+165) vs. Jack Hermansson (-210)

Middleweight: Eryk Anders (+185) vs. Kyle Daukaus (-225)

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Niko Price (-140) vs. Phil Rowe (+120)

Women's strawweight: Angela Hill (+105) vs. Emily Ducote (-125)

Lightweight: Clay Guida (+130) vs. Scott Holtzman (-155)

Lightweight: Michael Johnson (+250) vs. Marc Diakiese (-300)

Featherweight: Darren Elkins (+340) vs. Jonathan Pearce (-450)

Women's featherweight: Tracy Cortez (-110) vs. Amanda Ribas (-110)

Lightweight: Natan Levy (-210) vs. Genaro Valdez (+165)

Featherwight: Marcelo Rojo (+135) vs. Francis Marshall (-165)

Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui (-350) vs. Istela Nunes (+260)

UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Saturday, Dec. 10 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (+200) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-250)

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett (-200) vs. Jared Gordon (+165)

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (+310) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (-400)

Middleweight: Dricus Du Plessis (-145) vs. Darren Till (+120)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (+140) vs. Ilia Topuria (-165)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus (+155) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-190)

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. (-225) vs. Jay Perrin (+185)

Middleweight: Dalcha Lungiambula (+240) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (-300)

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley (-140) vs. Chris Curtis (+115)

Story continues

Early prelims - 5:30 p.m. ET (UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight: Alexander Hernandez (+140) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-165)

Light heavyweight: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Featherweight: TJ Brown (+120) vs. Erik Silva (-145)

Flyweight: Daniel da Silva (+165) vs. Vinicius Salvador (-200)

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman

Paddy Pimblett will face Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

UFC Vegas 66: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Saturday, Dec. 17 - UFC Apex, in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Amir Albazi

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

Bantamweight: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

Women's strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Vegas 67: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Saturday, Jan. 14 - UFC Apex, in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

UFC 283: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Fight card - (ESPN+, PPV)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs. Brandon Moreno

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potiera

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Fight card - (ESPN+, PPV)

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C)

Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs. Alex Perez

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

*-Interim championship fight