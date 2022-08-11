UFC San Diego: Marlon Vera doesn't 'give a f***' about Dominick Cruz's legend status, among other things

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dominick Cruz
    American mixed martial artist
  • Marlon Vera
    Ecuadorian mixed martial arts fighter

After about a 20-minute conversation with Marlon “Chito” Vera, who on Saturday at Pechanga Arena faces former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego, I can safely say that he doesn’t give a f***.

He doesn’t give a f*** about:

  • Cruz’s reputation as the greatest bantamweight of all time in MMA and as one of the greatest MMA fighters, period, regardless of weight class.

  • What fans think of his online persona.

  • Those who question the way he’s approached the Cruz fight.

  • That one-time rival Sean O’Malley jumped ahead of him after a no-contest with Pedro Munhoz to get a fight with No. 1-ranked Petr Yan.

  • Numerous and sundry other issues about life and MMA.

“I keep it real, man,” Vera said. “I haven’t done anything to him. He hasn’t done anything to me, but this is like two men fighting over the only piece of meat. Dominick Cruz is a legend, and he’s done a lot in and for this sport, but I don’t give a f***. I’m going to get in there and finish him. That’s my job and I don’t give a f*** what anyone else thinks.”

OK, then.

Now, Vera is one of the hottest fighters in the division. He’s won three in a row since a loss to Jose Aldo, decision victories over Davey Grant and Rob Font sandwiched around a knockout of Frankie Edgar.

It was the win over Font that really clarified that Vera had become a legitimate title contender. Vera dropped Font three times in a compelling battle to win a unanimous decision.

He was and remains rightfully proud of the win, not only just for getting it, but by making a statement in the way he did so.

“That was a huge statement because no one before that had broken Font down the way I did,” he said. “He’s a big, powerful guy and I heard from everyone how dangerous he is. But I don’t give a f***. I trained like a madman so I could go in there and kick his ass. No one has done that to Font before.

“I showed I don’t have to play a character or engage in a lot of [social media] bull s*** to get a big fight and win that fight.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Marlon Vera of Ecuador prepares to fight Rob Font in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
A winner of nine of his last 11 fights, Marlon Vera has been putting his fellow bantamweights on notice. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

That got him the bout with Cruz, the former champion who at No. 8 is ranked three slots behind him. It came after Yan turned down a fight against him, he said.

Cruz’s style is complicated and Vera knows it’s not going to be easy, but he’s never once expected a fight to be easy. The competition is fierce, he said, even against opposition the public doesn’t see as dangerous.

He said the key to winning is blocking out the external noise and the beliefs of others.

“You can’t let people who aren’t going to get into that cage and do it themselves impact you and what you do,” he said. “Really, it’s me versus me. I have to control the things I know how I control: How I prepared, if I trained as hard as I could, if I do what my coaches want me to do. Those are the things that matter. The only thing that matters is who is in front of you and what you do about it.

“If someone says I had a masterful performance [in my last fight], I say thanks. But it doesn’t matter, to be honest with you, because it’s in the past. I’m very happy now in my life because I know that I’m going out there and I’m training as hard as I can and I’m not putting s*** in my body and I’m not getting drunk or any of that. I don’t give a f*** about partying. My body is everything to me in this sport and so I take care of it at all times.”

The key for him, he said, was getting a full-time head coach. He added the estimable Jason Parillo as his head coach before the Grant fight and it’s been the final piece of the puzzle, he said.

Parillo, who had been on his team for years, puts everything together and covers all bases and it’s on Vera to execute. He doesn’t care — really, you know by now that he doesn’t give a you know what — about what anyone thinks of his arrangement.

“I think I’m better now because of my attitude and what I have put together,” he said. “You ask me about what Dominick said about me? I don’t give a f***. I’m asked about [O’Malley] maybe getting a title shot before me. Same thing: I don’t give a f***. I swear to God, I don’t care about any of that.

“Some guys try so hard to be cool and they hope to be famous and they forget what matters most. For me, it’s being in the best shape I can be and going out there and fighting my ass off for 25 minutes or however long it goes.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Alejandro Diaz, the CPL's leading scorer, heads to Europe with blessing of Pacific FC

    Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend lost a lot of goals Wednesday but still celebrated the day. In selling Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball, Friend said goodbye to the Canadian Premier League's leading scorer with 13 goals this season. But he was also fulfilling the Canadian Premier League's mission — to help develop players and further their career. "The reality is this league is built by Canadians for Canadians, but also for players to come here in this country and showcase the

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey Canada scandal shows the need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

    There are growing calls to outlaw non-disclosure agreements across the country as Hockey Canada and other sports organizations reel from sexual assault scandals, including some that led to multi-million dollar payouts to keep details about the incidents secret. Non-disclosure agreements can prohibit sexual assault complainants from speaking publicly about their allegations in exchange for a settlement. University of Windsor law professor Julie Macfarlane has helped provinces draft legislation to

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Day 1 of World Juniors features shockingly low attendance

    Fans didn't exactly flock to Rogers Place to watch the opening games of the World Juniors.

  • Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Pressure is always high for Canada at the world junior hockey championships. But this year's team faces a whole host of unusual circumstances. Not only will the squad be playing summer hockey on home soil when they begin tournament play against Latvia in Edmonton on Wednesday, they'll be doing so under unique scrutiny. Hockey Canada has faced intense criticism in recent months for its handling of sexual assault allegations levied against members of former world junior teams. The alleg

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Twins top Blue Jays 7-3 behind clutch Polanco, strong bullpen

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 behind a stellar bullpen performance on Saturday night. All-Star Luis Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the first-place Twins, who kept their two-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central. Arraez doubled twice and scored on both of Polanco's clutch hits — a single in the third inning off Blue Jays starter Mitch White (1-3) and a double in the fifth aft

  • Former world No. 5 Bouchard gets wild-card berth at Odlum Brown VanOpen

    VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Commonwealth Games close a hectic stretch of competition for Canadian athletes

    Separated by eight time zones, but only four days, Sarah Mitton and her Canadian teammates barely had time to do laundry and repack between the world track and field championships and the Commonwealth Games. Mitton, who captured gold in women's shot put at the Games in Birmingham, England, was surprised by the physical and emotional toll of competing in two big events back-to-back. "It's funny, I thought it was going to be easier than it was," said the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S. "I was like

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Suarez' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium.

  • Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women's British Open. Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bo

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Orioles hit 4 homers in 7-4 victory over Blue Jays

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks. On Monday night, Ramón Urías and the upstart Orioles measured up fine. Urías hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift Baltimore to a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League, pulled withi