UFC San Diego: Josh Quinlan opens UFC career with wild 1-punch KO, then fellow Hawaiian Tyson Nam 1-ups him

Allow Josh Quinlan to introduce himself. The Hawaiian native made his UFC debut at UFC San Diego on Saturday after a dominant showing in the "Dana White Contender Series."

It took a little over two minutes for Quinlan to notch his first win with the promotion in similar fashion against Jason Witt:

After three appearances with the Legacy Fighting Alliance, Quinlan earned his UFC contract in September with a 47-second win, though that win was later turned into a no-contest after he tested positive for the banned substance drostanolone. Quinlan still got his UFC shot, though, and now the results speak for themselves.

Quinlan's one-punch knockout would have been the highlight of the night for some UFC events, but it ended up not even being the highlight of the prelims, as fellow Hawaiian Tyson Nam went ahead and did this in the first round against Ode' Osbourne:

In the world of prelims, we call that a good start.