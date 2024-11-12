UFC returns to London for Fight Night event on March 22
The UFC has the U.K. circled on the calendar as part of its first-quarter international schedule in 2025.
The promotion announced that a UFC Fight Night event will take place March 22 at The O2 in London. No bouts were included with the announcement.
Unlike UFC 304 in Manchester, which had a 3 a.m. local (10 p.m. ET) main card following the traditional start times for U.S. pay-per-views, this Fight Night event will happen in prime time locally.
UFC 304 last July at the Co-op Live saw Belal Muhammad dethrone Leon Edwards to become welterweight champion in the main event. In the night's co-headliner, Tom Aspinall retained his interim heavyweight title by avenging his loss to Curtis Blaydes in a first-round TKO win. Fan favorite Paddy Pimblett also picked up his biggest UFC win to date, submitting King Green in the first round to earn a $200,000 bonus.
Given March 22 is a Fight Night event, it's unlikely to be as stacked as UFC 304.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC returns to London for Fight Night event on March 22