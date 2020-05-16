UFC Fight Night live blog: Overeem-Harris, Gadelha-Hill updates and results

In its third event in seven days, the UFC is bringing mixed martial arts fans another night of fights from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

No. 9 ranked heavyweight Walt Harris is back in action after a long layoff due to the death of this stepdaughter. Now he’s fighting for her memory and faces No. 8 ranked Alistair Overeem, who is coming off a last second loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Dec. 7. Harris fought twice in 2019 with back-to-back first-round finishes of Sergey Spivak and Aleksey Oleinik.

In the co-main event, Angela Hill returns to the Octagon for the third time in 2020 with a tough fight ahead of her vs. No. 6 ranked strawweight Claudia Gadelha. Hill won both of her previous matched this year after going 2-2 in 2019. Gadelha hasn’t fought since her July 2019 win over Randa Markos at UFC 239 and was last scheduled to fight at UFC 246 in January, but her opponent, Alexa Grasso, badly missed weight and the fight was called off.

(L-R) Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris face off during the official UFC Fight Night weigh-in on May 15, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Florida main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+)

Heavyweight: No. 8 Alistair Overeem vs. No. 9 Walt Harris

Strawweight: No. 6 Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight: No. 15 Dan Ige vs. No. 11 Edson Barboza

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight: No. 14 Song Yadong vs. No. 15 Marlon Vera

UFC Florida prelims card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+)

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs. Don’Tale Mayes

UFC Florida live blog

