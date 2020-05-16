UFC Fight Night live blog: Overeem-Harris, Gadelha-Hill updates and results
In its third event in seven days, the UFC is bringing mixed martial arts fans another night of fights from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
No. 9 ranked heavyweight Walt Harris is back in action after a long layoff due to the death of this stepdaughter. Now he’s fighting for her memory and faces No. 8 ranked Alistair Overeem, who is coming off a last second loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Dec. 7. Harris fought twice in 2019 with back-to-back first-round finishes of Sergey Spivak and Aleksey Oleinik.
In the co-main event, Angela Hill returns to the Octagon for the third time in 2020 with a tough fight ahead of her vs. No. 6 ranked strawweight Claudia Gadelha. Hill won both of her previous matched this year after going 2-2 in 2019. Gadelha hasn’t fought since her July 2019 win over Randa Markos at UFC 239 and was last scheduled to fight at UFC 246 in January, but her opponent, Alexa Grasso, badly missed weight and the fight was called off.
UFC Florida main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+)
Heavyweight: No. 8 Alistair Overeem vs. No. 9 Walt Harris
Strawweight: No. 6 Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill
Featherweight: No. 15 Dan Ige vs. No. 11 Edson Barboza
Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Featherweight: No. 14 Song Yadong vs. No. 15 Marlon Vera
UFC Florida prelims card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+)
Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza
Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland
Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera
Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr
Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella
Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs. Don’Tale Mayes
UFC Florida live blog
