UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture, girlfriend Mindy Robinson injured in ATV accident at Arizona ranch

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture and his girlfriend Mindy Robinson were injured in an ATV accident in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday night, according to TMZ Sports.

Couture is set to undergo “some orthopedic surgery,” his manager confirmed to MMA Junkie on Tuesday, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Randy Couture broke his shoulder, ribs

Robinson, a conservative political commentator, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

She said that Couture broke his shoulder and four ribs in the incident — which occurred on his ranch just outside of Flagstaff. She also said that she fractured her “transversal processor” and couldn’t move her lower back, likely referring to the transverse process bone.

We had a little accident on the ranch. 😬

I fractured my transversal processor so I can’t move my lower back, and Randy broke his shoulder and 4 ribs.



It could have been worse so I’m thankful. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.🙏🏻#RedneckLife https://t.co/3VoiJlYBHI — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 8, 2020

The injury marks the latest health scare for Couture over the past year. He suffered a heart attack after a workout last October due to a blood clot in his Diagonal artery.

The 57-year-old was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2006, and was just the fourth fighter in the sports history to earn that honor at the time. Couture, who claimed both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles during his career, officially retired in 2011.

