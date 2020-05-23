Dana White to live on 'Fight Island' for a full month during multiple UFC cards this summer

Not much is actually known about Dana White’s “Fight Island.”

White, though, will be calling the mysterious island home soon.

The UFC president, in an appearance on ESPN on Friday, said he’ll be living on the island in July while they host multiple fight cards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“People are very intrigued by ‘Fight Island,’ and I’m excited for it,” White said. “Right now we’re looking at June, and we’re literally gonna knock out three or for [events] in a month. And I’m gonna stay on the island for a month. I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”

“Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month… I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”@danawhite gives @Jon_Anik the latest update on Fight Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/J5r6dbHnFn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2020

White has yet to announce any official cards that will be held on the island, but said he hopes to do so in the near future.

The UFC resumed fighting this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic with UFC 249 and two other cards in Jacksonville, Florida, though the bouts raised concerns about safety protocols in place during the coronavirus outbreak. White announced that they will host another event on May 30 at their Apex Facility in Las Vegas, too, though it has yet to be approved by the state.

“Fight Island” was first introduced as an idea when White was tirelessly attempting to move forward with UFC 249 in April while ignoring the advice of public health officials who didn’t want him to hold the fight during the pandemic. Comedian John Oliver even hilariously slammed the idea on “Last Week Tonight” last week.

Story continues

White has said that the private island is not in U.S. waters, which will help international fighters travel to the island despite travel restrictions worldwide due to the coronavirus.

That, though, is about all White has offered up about the island details-wise — even with fans clamoring to know more.

“You know what’s hilarious about you asking me that question right now: Literally this morning when I was driving to work, I was talking to [Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel] and Ari goes, ‘How many people a day ask you where Fight Island is?’” White said. “I guess people are blowing him up, asking where ‘Fight Island’ is.”

UFC president Dana White is planning to live on "Fight Island" for a full month this summer. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

More from Yahoo Sports: