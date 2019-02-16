UFC Phoenix weigh-in results: Velasquez-Ngannou set, but several fighters miss weight

Cain Velasquez

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 heavyweight main event is set following Saturday official weigh-in, but several other fighters were off the mark.

Though Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez waited until late into the proceedings to step on the scale, neither man came close to the top end of the 265-pound heavyweight limit.

Ngannou stepped on the scale at 258 pounds, looking on point to welcome former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez back to the Octagon following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. Velasquez tipped the scale at 248 pounds.

The night's co-main-event fighters also hit their marks, James Vick weighing 156 pounds to Paul Felder's 155.5 pounds for their lightweight bout.

Several other fighters did not meet the required weights for their bouts.

Manny Bermudez was a whopping four pounds over the limit for his bantamweight bout with Benito Lopez, who weighed 135.5 pounds. Bermudez stepped on the scale at 140 pounds, blowing past the 136-pound limit for a non-title bout.

Jessica Penne also missed the mark for her Early Prelim feature fight with Jodie Esquibel. Penne weighed two pounds above the 116-pound strawweight non-title fight limit, while Esquibel was on point at 115.5 pounds.

Former bantamweight champion Renan Barao was the final fighter to fail to make weight, as he weighed 138 pounds for his bantamweight bout with Luke Sanders, who was 135.5 pounds.

Penne and Barao were each fined 20-percent of their respective fight purses, while Bermudez was fined 30-percent of his fight purse. All three bouts will remain on the schedule for Sunday's event in Phoenix.

UFC on ESPN 1: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Francis Ngannou (258) vs. Cain Velasquez (248)

James Vick (156) vs. Paul Felder (155.5)

Cortney Casey (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (116)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Kron Gracie (146)

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Myles Jury (146)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (136)

Benito Lopez (135.5) vs. Manny Bermudez (140)*

Ashlee Evans-Smith (126) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Nik Lentz (155.5)

Early Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Jessica Penne (118) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.5)*

Renan Barao (138) vs. Luke Sanders (135.5)*

Aleksandra Albu (114.5) vs. Emily Whitmire (116)

*Bermudez, Penne, and Barao missed weight

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.