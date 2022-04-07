UFC to Pay Bitcoin Bonuses to Athletes in Crypto.com Partnership

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) athletes will be paid bonuses in bitcoin as a result of the partnership between the mixed martial arts organization and Crypto.com.

Bitcoin bonuses will be awarded to the three stand-out fighters at each UFC pay-per-view event as voted for by fans across the world, according to an announcement Thursday.

The first, second, and third-placed fighters will be awarded $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 of bitcoin respectively.

The average annual earnings for a UFC fighter last year were $160,000, according to sports news website The Sports Daily. So occasional five-figure bonuses paid in bitcoin could prove to be valuable to many fighters.

The UFC is launching its new "Fan Bonus of the Night" program alongside Singapore-based Crypto.com, an extension of the partnership between the two firms that began in July.

The crypto exchange became the official "fight kit" partner of the UFC in a 10-year deal worth $175 million. It was one of the many such deals with sports teams and brands scored by Crypto.com across soccer, basketball, hockey and motor racing. It also secured the naming rights to previously named Staples Center in Los Angeles, home to both of LA's NBA teams and the NHL's LA Kings.