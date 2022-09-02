UFC Paris represents landmark moment for French MMA – just two years after country legalised the sport

Alex Pattle
·5 min read
French heavyweight Ciryl Gane (left) faces Australia’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris (Zuffa LLC)
French heavyweight Ciryl Gane (left) faces Australia’s Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris (Zuffa LLC)

There may be no better man to headline France’s first ever UFC event than Ciryl Gane.

Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion has not exactly had an abundance of French fighters on its roster since its inception in 1993, which is no surprise given the nation did not even legalise the sport until two years ago, but Gane occupies an intriguing place in the timeline of French MMA.

Like many of his combative compatriots, the 32-year-old spent a portion of his career competing abroad. But, having only started training in the sport in 2018 – the same year in which he began his professional career – Gane has not had to wait long for a homecoming. Still, he has more than earned his place in the UFC Paris main event this Saturday, when he takes on Tai Tuivasa.

“It’s a really great question,” Gane told The Independent earlier this year, when asked whether the UFC’s arrival in France and the country’s legalisation of MMA came sooner or later than he expected.

“I [actually] don’t know at this moment how much time it’s been legalised! There are a lot of guys, like my coach Fernand Lopez, who fought for this legalisation since a long time ago – and some guys more than Fernand. Me, I just arrived. I started in 2018, I did some fights, then France legalised MMA in 2020. And just after, I had this match-up with Francis Ngannou. So, for me it was really quick, it was a little bit normal.

“This is exactly like my career: For me it’s normal to do just four years and to be on top, but some guys tried to do that since a long time ago. But it’s good, because we have a lot of fans and fighters in France, and [the ban] was a real problem for all of these guys.”

Gane trains in Paris under Lopez at MMA Factory, a 15-minute train ride from the Accor Arena, where UFC Paris will play out this weekend.

Gane held the interim UFC heavyweight title between August 2021 and January this year (Getty Images)
Gane held the interim UFC heavyweight title between August 2021 and January this year (Getty Images)

For 43-year-old Lopez, who was born in Cameroon and moved to France aged 19, UFC Paris will mark a major milestone in a long journey spent campaigning for the legalisation of MMA in his adopted home contry.

“We were trying to do something, but people around us didn’t know what we were talking about,” Lopez reflected to the UFC this week. “The government would only allow MMA training for one or two hours at other sports associations, because it wasn’t an official sport. I wanted to open my gym to teach and train whenever I wanted; that’s why I opened MMA Factory [in 2013].”

Gane, nicknamed “Bon Gamin” (“Good Kid”), kickstarted his pro MMA career in Canada, securing two stoppage wins in 2018 and adding another in 2019. That was all it took for the athletic anomaly – one of the quickest and most dynamic heavyweights that MMA has ever seen – to be handed a UFC contract, and within two years he had won seven straight fights under the company’s banner to claim the interim heavyweight title. Gane, just three years after beginning his MMA training, had become the first ever French fighter to hold gold in the UFC.

Gane’s path, which he had trodden in uniquely graceful fashion for a man of his size, led to Francis Ngannou. A former teammate of Gane, Ngannou had made it to France after numerous failed attempts to cross the European border from his native Cameroon. When Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight title in March 2021, his own unique journey was complete. He was even celebrated by some in France as the country’s de facto first UFC champion. Five months later, though, Gane would stop Derrick Lewis with ease to take the official title of France’s first UFC champion – if not the official title of heavyweight king.

Gane reacts to his defeat by Ngannou this January (AFP via Getty Images)
Gane reacts to his defeat by Ngannou this January (AFP via Getty Images)

A huge unification bout between Gane and Ngannou headlined the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2022, with Gane outpointed by the injured knockout artist after a surprising show of efficient wrestling from Ngannou. That defeat – Gane’s first – could have been the defining moment of “Bon Gamin”’s career; instead, that moment could come with his historic appearance at UFC Paris.

“For my first fight in Paris, it’s exactly the same like my other fights,” he insisted. “My training camp is exactly the same, I’m really focused on Tai Tuivasa. But yes, it’s a little bit special because it’s Paris – the first time in my country, in front of my family and my friends. But this doesn’t put more pressure on me. I’m just happy [about it], no pressure; not now, maybe later...”

“I have been dreaming about [a UFC event in France] for a long time, and I had been thinking that I won’t witness this in my lifetime,” Lopez added.

“I really hope that Ciryl will enjoy the process, because this is about him. When he gets in the arena and the arena starts to cheer for him, I really hope he soaks in all this energy and brings a good fight to his opponent.”

While less historic than this weekend’s event, the UFC’s two London cards this year galvanised the British MMA fanbase considerably. Gane and Lopez will hope that UFC Paris follows suit, inspiring more young French fighters to pursue a career in the sport and encouraging the UFC to return to the country promptly.

Nassourdine Imavov is among the other French fighters competing at UFC Paris (Getty Images)
Nassourdine Imavov is among the other French fighters competing at UFC Paris (Getty Images)

“To have UFC in Paris is gonna help to have more light on the young [French] fighters,” said Gane, who is joined on this Saturday’s cardd by compatriots Benoit Saint-Denis, Fares Ziam and Nassourdine Imavov. “This is gonna help us have more French fighters in the UFC, 100 per cent.”

While the UFC’s hugely successful London events in March and July propelled MMA into a new sphere in Britain, Leon Edwards’ welterweight title win against Kamaru Usman in August took it to another level.

Edwards’ knockout of Usman made him the second British champion in UFC history. Given the reaction to that result and achievement, Gane becoming the UFC’s first French title holder would surely be even more influential in his home country.

Gane’s journey back towards the UFC heavyweight title begins against Tuivasa this Saturday. Similarly, MMA’s journey in France is just getting started.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • WinSport day lodge to get its first major upgrade since opening 35 years ago

    The day lodge at WinSport is getting its first major upgrade since 1987. On Monday, the federal government announced it is committing more than $17.4 million to retrofit and renovate the facility and make it a more inclusive and energy-efficient space. In total, renovations are expected to cost $39-43 million to complete. The federal funding will come from Ottawa's Green and Inclusive buildings program. WinSport will look to other levels of government and sponsors for the rest of the funding. Ac

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and