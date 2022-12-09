UFC officially announces early 2023 schedule: Dates, locations, and venues

Nolan King
·2 min read

With only two events left in the calendar year, the UFC is setting its sights on 2023.

At the UFC 282 pre-fight news conference Thursday, the promotion announced its first-quarter schedule in a video highlight package.

The list confirmed many of the previously-reported events, but it also revealed a handful of locations and venues that were not announced prior.

One previously reported card was also noticeably missing from the lineup.

Scroll below to see the UFC’s official 2023 Quarter 1 schedule:

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex - Las Vegas, Jan. 14

UFC 283, Jeunesse Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 21

UFC 284, RAC Arena - Perth, Australia, Feb. 11

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex - Las Vegas, Feb. 18

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex - Las Vegas, Feb. 25

UFC 285, T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, March 4

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White before Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night, The Theater at Virgin Hotels, March 11

UFC 286, O2 Arena - London, March 18

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Molly McCann (red gloves) defeats Hannah Goldy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night, AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas, March 25

Jun 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Adrian Yanez (red gloves) reacts after his fight against Tony Kelley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ABSENT: UFC Fight Night, Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 4

Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Chan Sung Jung (blue gloves) defeats Frankie Edgar (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

A previously announced event expected to take place Feb. 4 in Seoul, South Korea was not listed in the lineup, for reasons unknown.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re