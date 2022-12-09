UFC officially announces early 2023 schedule: Dates, locations, and venues

With only two events left in the calendar year, the UFC is setting its sights on 2023.

At the UFC 282 pre-fight news conference Thursday, the promotion announced its first-quarter schedule in a video highlight package.

The list confirmed many of the previously-reported events, but it also revealed a handful of locations and venues that were not announced prior.

One previously reported card was also noticeably missing from the lineup.

Scroll below to see the UFC’s official 2023 Quarter 1 schedule:

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex - Las Vegas, Jan. 14

UFC 283, Jeunesse Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 21

UFC 284, RAC Arena - Perth, Australia, Feb. 11

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex - Las Vegas, Feb. 18

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex - Las Vegas, Feb. 25

UFC 285, T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, March 4

UFC Fight Night, The Theater at Virgin Hotels, March 11

UFC 286, O2 Arena - London, March 18

UFC Fight Night, AT&T Center - San Antonio, Texas, March 25

ABSENT: UFC Fight Night, Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 4

A previously announced event expected to take place Feb. 4 in Seoul, South Korea was not listed in the lineup, for reasons unknown.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie