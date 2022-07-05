UFC, MMA notables celebrate Fourth of July on social media

UFC and MMA fighters’ patriotism was on display in full force for Independence Day in the U.S.

Typically, personalities from throughout the sport chose to celebrate the holiday in a variety of ways. Some opt to enjoy time with friends and family. Others keep trapped in the gym to focus on upcoming fights. There’s a mix of all that going on in 2022.

Check below for a collection of the top social media reactions to the Fourth of July holiday.

Miesha Tate

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmsEzEPzLk/

Joe Rogan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmQLSrFsX6/

Michael Chandler

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmS-l6uQnb/

Bryce Mitchell

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmcxaQpUPS/

Maryna Moroz

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmtoIePMVt/

Colby Covington

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm22dGvBS9/

Michelle Waterson

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm4HlouZH1/

Brian Ortega

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmYjBkphJy/

Cris Cyborg

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm1Vw0v84r/

Henry Cejudo

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm5zg8v_xI/

Claudia Gadelha

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmROcdJgx1/

Stipe Miocic

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmYnTruO4q/

Erin Blanchfield

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmsYr4p_Bc/

Victor Belfort

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnDENgtYMq/

Julianna Peña

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmW_I_lWhc/

Jorge Masvidal

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmKb3FDs2x/

Sam Alvey

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmFtceL0Ck/

Rafael dos Anjos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmM0pypXQn/

Edson Barboza

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmZ1x2Ovsr/

Mike Perry

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmsU2XDg1J/

Liz Carmouche

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm8mS6jfyy/

Daniel Cormier

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnD10-JH3A/

Donald Cerrone

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmKszTL0SA/

Jim Miller

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfmr7zbPVB3/

Jessica Penne

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnCasopWiQ/

Dominick Cruz

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmlvudveIK/

Eddie Wineland

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmRv4Vuevw/

Sabah Homasi

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmK1iHrmQ_/

Chris Weidman

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmOZvFr_LX/

Story continues

Holly Holm

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmiLPsPOzH/

Jamahal Hill

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnB6-TpHlx/

Demetrious Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnDXpeP-VC/

Sean Brady

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfmo_6WucjI/

Lando Vannata

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmwoE3AxDR/

BJ Penn

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmS7trpfmw/

Israel Adesanya

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm3pPnBTDg/

