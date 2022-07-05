UFC, MMA notables celebrate Fourth of July on social media
UFC and MMA fighters’ patriotism was on display in full force for Independence Day in the U.S.
Typically, personalities from throughout the sport chose to celebrate the holiday in a variety of ways. Some opt to enjoy time with friends and family. Others keep trapped in the gym to focus on upcoming fights. There’s a mix of all that going on in 2022.
Check below for a collection of the top social media reactions to the Fourth of July holiday.
Miesha Tate
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmsEzEPzLk/
Joe Rogan
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmQLSrFsX6/
Michael Chandler
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmS-l6uQnb/
Bryce Mitchell
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmcxaQpUPS/
Maryna Moroz
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmtoIePMVt/
Colby Covington
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm22dGvBS9/
Michelle Waterson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm4HlouZH1/
Brian Ortega
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmYjBkphJy/
Cris Cyborg
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm1Vw0v84r/
Henry Cejudo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm5zg8v_xI/
Claudia Gadelha
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmROcdJgx1/
Stipe Miocic
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmYnTruO4q/
Erin Blanchfield
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmsYr4p_Bc/
Victor Belfort
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnDENgtYMq/
Julianna Peña
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmW_I_lWhc/
Jorge Masvidal
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmKb3FDs2x/
Sam Alvey
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmFtceL0Ck/
Rafael dos Anjos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmM0pypXQn/
Edson Barboza
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmZ1x2Ovsr/
Mike Perry
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmsU2XDg1J/
Liz Carmouche
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm8mS6jfyy/
Daniel Cormier
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnD10-JH3A/
Donald Cerrone
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmKszTL0SA/
Jim Miller
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfmr7zbPVB3/
Jessica Penne
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnCasopWiQ/
Dominick Cruz
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmlvudveIK/
Eddie Wineland
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmRv4Vuevw/
Sabah Homasi
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmK1iHrmQ_/
Chris Weidman
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmOZvFr_LX/
Holly Holm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmiLPsPOzH/
Jamahal Hill
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnB6-TpHlx/
Demetrious Johnson
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnDXpeP-VC/
Sean Brady
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfmo_6WucjI/
Lando Vannata
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmwoE3AxDR/
BJ Penn
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmS7trpfmw/
Israel Adesanya
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfm3pPnBTDg/
