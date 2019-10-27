UFC fighter's stepdaughter reported missing in Alabama

Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, was reported missing on Thursday in Alabama. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The stepdaughter UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris has been reported missing in Alabama, according to Alabama.com, prompting him to turn to social media for help.

Harris’ stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, was first reported missing on Thursday. She last communicated with a friend late on Wednesday night, and her vehicle was found damaged at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blanchard, per the reports, attends Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, Alabama — about 60 miles away from where the 19-year-old’s car was found.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police, according to the Opelika-Auburn News, said there is no evidence of foul play.

Harris boasts a 13-7 record in the UFC, and has won both of his fights this year in under one minute. He knocked out Alexey Oleinik in just 12 seconds at UFC San Antonio in July, marking the third-fastest finish in UFC heavyweight history.

The 36-year-old is scheduled to fight next at UFC Fight Night in Washington, D.C., in December against Alistair Overeem.

More from Yahoo Sports: