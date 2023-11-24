UFC, MMA community celebrates Thanksgiving on social media
Thursday was Thanksgiving in the United States, and plenty of fighters and other figures in the MMA community took time to share the holiday with family, friends and loved ones.
Check below for the top Thanksgiving 2022 celebrations shared on social media.
Georges St-Pierre
Happy Thanksgiving to all my 🇺🇸 friends pic.twitter.com/Q7nEkDTYBs
— Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) November 23, 2023
Marlon Vera
Oh boy I’m eating this turkey. https://t.co/isZHQFXzr5
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 23, 2023
Rachael Ostovich
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz-efl9Or0z
Matt Hughes
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_nLkjOv4w/
Billy Quarantillo
Man chose violence on thanksgiving 😤😤😂 https://t.co/kKGXlURyMj
— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 23, 2023
Deron Winn
I’m thankful I still got it. Hey @BellatorMMA @PFLMMA let’s work something out. I’m looking to get that strap in 2 years or less. 😤😤 haters gon hate in the comments but that doesn’t change the fact I got that dawg in me.
— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) November 23, 2023
Matt Frevola
Little Thanksgiving Day Throwback Thursday 👊🏻⚔️🦁 pic.twitter.com/BR8L6W8qM4
— Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) November 23, 2023
MMA Uncensored
We met up with @Randy_Couture and @danhardymma and asked them what they are grateful for this year 🙏 👊
🎥 🎙️ @BenTheBaneDavis #Thanksgiving #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/iZ1i8SHTf5
— MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) November 23, 2023
Matt Brown
Happy Steaksgiving! Cuz fuck Turkey! Worst meat out there! If it’s sooo good and you’re sooo excited for this trash why isn’t it there an Outback Turkey house? Or a longhorn turkeyhouse? I don’t care how you cook it either, it sucks! Eat some steak today! Or ham! Let’s go!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 23, 2023
Johnny Eblen
Thankful I get to punch my friends in the face. Happy thanksgiving 🙂
— Johnny Eblen (@JohnnyEblen) November 23, 2023
Quinton Jackson
Happy thanksgiving everyone. Much love.. enjoy the family time and wear sweatpants to dinner 😉😂
— Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) November 23, 2023
Terrance McKinney
Happy thanksgivings yah filthy animals love 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pQrGJZaAVa
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 23, 2023
Roy Nelson
Happy Thanksgiving!
It's time to get dressed up! pic.twitter.com/PxMOQVXiY6
— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 23, 2023
Josh Emmett
There’s no fruits from the labor you didn’t put in 👊🏼 #HappyThanksgiving #UFC296 #TeamEmmett pic.twitter.com/x8k1yshsBG
— JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) November 23, 2023
Jake Paul
So much to be grateful for. Keep your family and friends close and be thankful for the ability to live life freely and pursue your dreams. Happy Thanksgiving.
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2023
Tracy Cortez
Happy thanksgiving 🍁🦃🤎😊 I’m so thankful for my fans, and how hard y’all ride for me 🙏🏽 los amo y muchísimas gracias! Thank you!
— Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 23, 2023
Randy Costa
Hey I have an idea. Don’t be an asshole and drink&drive tonight.
— Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) November 22, 2023
Megan Anderson
So incredibly thankful for another year with these incredible peeps talking UFC every week!!
We couldn't do this without our amazing producers, Ben, Nate, and Alex, as well as all the amazing people working behind the scenes to make sure the show runs smoothly every week! 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/meXYDZ0LnX
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) November 23, 2023
Heather Hardy
🦃 grateful pic.twitter.com/FWCoLbdJxp
— Heather Heat Hardy (@HeatherHardyBox) November 23, 2023
Chris Weidman
Happy thanksgiving ! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MeeWcxPDXk
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 23, 2023
Rener Gracie
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_pw5zLKjD/
Maryna Moroz
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_rJgQrHC_/
Yana Santos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_s4BCrsZt/?img_index=1
Miesha Tate
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_0fgSuBMB/
Daron Cruickshank
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_1kWqx6hl/
Amanda and Nina Nunes
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_59yVvKCx/
Corey Anderson
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz__JXQO-ir/
Jessica Eye
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AAL-qvw41/
Sean Strickland
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ACBWmPfMA/
Cub Swanson
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ACx19vFhn/?img_index=1
Tatiana Suarez
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ACT-DPred/
PFL
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AEuh_pK9j/
Raufeon Stots
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AFWjqJCyW/
Mike Brown
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AEhJDO3iQ/?img_index=1