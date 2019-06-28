UFC Minneapolis: Despite back-to-back stoppage wins, Francis Ngannou insists the 'old' version of him is gone

All it took was one punch to the man some consider to be the best heavyweight in boxing for fans to proclaim that Francis Ngannou was back.

A vicious uppercut that short-circuited Cain Velasquez back in January was a shocking display of power that rinsed away a pair of underwhelming performances in back to back losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

But was he really back?

"No," Ngannou said point blank to Sporting News. "I don’t have that feeling. That Francis Ngannou isn’t coming back because this now is a better Francis Ngannou. This is something different. This Francis Ngannou is much better than the one the world saw two years ago. The biggest thing is it’s all about the experience, how things happen and how you adapt to the changes because I didn’t have the experience to be able to handle my losses to Stipe and Derrick. I didn’t have a whole lot of time to learn the sport of mixed martial arts and had to learn at a very high level and very quick. That made things very difficult and a little bit hard because everything has gone by fast my entire life."

The 6-5 behemoth whose power has been compared to Mike Tyson's respects that people want to see the old version of Ngannou, but the former title contender professes that he will be a different fighter when he faces Junior dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis on Saturday.

Some have said Ngannou was rushed into a title opportunity with Miocic at UFC 220 back in January. However, the 32-year-old from Cameroon isn't ashamed to admit that getting dominated by Miocic was the best thing to happen to him because he simply wasn't ready and needed that experience to refine his skill set.

"I think everything happens in life for some reason because especially in the Stipe fight, I think that’s something that happened then that wouldn’t happen in the future because I didn’t have that experience," Ngannou admits. "That was a mistake I wasn’t aware of. I was able to knock out people at any time. So while the Stipe fight wasn’t the right time to make a mistake, but sometimes you have to go through those things, or otherwise you’d climb higher before you fall. Right now, I don’t want to overthink about things and enjoy the process and have fun doing what I like to do and making adjustments to my game and who I am as a fighter."

A lot is on the line for Ngannou. Not only would he garner two straight wins over former heavyweight titleholders and two legends of the weight class, but could earn himself another crack at gold against the winner of the heavyweight title fight between Miocic and Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 on Aug. 17.

Ngannou (13-3) thinks it's a no brainer he gets the winner of Cormier-Miocic if he gets by dos Santos. But he isn't going to earn a second shot at glory by doing it the way he used to do things.

"Absolutely," Ngannou said. "I mean, I think that’s the only option right now because otherwise what makes the most sense."

"I win on how the fight goes so I will not fall into the trap again of just looking for the knockout," Ngannou added. "However, he wants to go is the way I’m going to go."