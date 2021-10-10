UFC's Luis Pena arrested on battery charges for 2nd time in 4 months

Luis Pena was arrested after an alleged fight with his girlfriend this June. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC lightweight Luis Pena is in trouble with the law again.

The lightweight fighter was arrested Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Florida on charges of battery causing bodily harm and battery domestic violence, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. He is reportedly behing held on $1,000 bond.

Pena was reportedly taken into custody after Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 12:34 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Luis Pena's previous arrest

Pena's arrest on Saturday comes less than four months after he was arrested on robbery and battery charges in Florida.

In that case, he was facing charges of sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief after an alleged fight with his girlfriend. Per ESPN, the sudden snatching charge has since been dropped, but he is still facing the latter two, both misdemeanors. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty to those charges and has a court date scheduled for Oct. 28.

Pena's girlfriend reportedly filed an affidavit in late August requesting the charges be dismissed as she did not wish the case to be prosecuted. Days before the June arrest, Pena tweeted that he was facing serious mental health issues and said he was getting help.

After the first arrest, Pena cryptically implied the truth about his case wasn't known and made light of the coverage of his arrest.

The truth will come to light soon enough, but I AM FREE — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 30, 2021

Lmao they talking like I’m the next @TheRealOJ32 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) July 1, 2021

Pena has been with the UFC since 2018 and holds a career record 9-3, his most recent bout being a split decision win over Alexander Munoz in April. He is currently not scheduled for another bout.