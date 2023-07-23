After UFC London win, Lerone Murphy hopes to be known by MMA fans for his fighting, not trash talk

LONDON – Despite being undefeated with five wins in the UFC, Lerone Murphy doesn’t feel like he’s getting the credit he deserves.

The English featherweight picked up his fifth win in the octagon Saturday when he beat Josh Culibao (11-2-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC) with a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 224 in London. Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) thinks his career is on a good track, but his popularity has yet to match it.

“It’s just that I’m not a big talker, isn’t it?” Murphy told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 224 post-fight press conference. “If you’re a big talker out here, you get noticed. I’m trying to do it with my fighting and my skills, but I need to be finishing fights, really.

“It is what it is. I’m competing at the top level in the world. I just got 13-0, six fights in the UFC, six fights at the top level, still undefeated and heading to the top.”

Murphy has won five consecutive fights since a draw with Zubaira Tukhugov in his UFC debut. His six fights have been in the U.K. or in Abu Dhabi. The 32-year-old is hoping his next fight is in the U.S. since he has yet to show his skills in front of the American audience.

“For sure, I want to travel the world with this,” Murphy said. “It’s a short career. I love fighting, I love traveling, so why not blend them together? I would love to fight all over the world. I have not done the States yet, so end of the year in the States, that would be perfect for me – get some different experience and put my name out there in the States. Go take over the States – I would love that.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 224.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie