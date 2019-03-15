UFC London weigh-in results: Till vs. Masvidal set, one main card fighter misses weight

Darren Till UFC London official weigh-in

The UFC returns to London this week for a welterweight showdown. The fights are all set following Friday's official weigh-in.

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal features a pivotal welterweight bout between England’s own Darren Till and fellow contender Jorge Masvidal. Though they are both coming off of losses, they remain two of the more exciting fighters in the division and promise fireworks in London.

Both main event fighters made weight on Friday with Till and Masvidal each weighing 171 pounds.

Till is looking to get back on track after failing to take the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 last year. After contemplating a move to middleweight, Till decided to remain at 170 pounds, where he know sees a potential quick return to title contention after Kamaru Usman took the belt from Woodley at UFC 235 earlier this month.

At one time rocketing toward a title shot of his own, Masvidal has found himself on the sidelines since late 2017, largely because he has had difficulty finding an opponent. Though he lost back-to-back bouts to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson before his lengthy break, Masvidal remains one of the more explosive fighters in the Octagon and a difficult obstacle for anyone.

The UFC on ESPN+ 5 co-main event features Brit Leon Edwards, who has also been rocketing up the 170-pound rankings. He wanted a shot at Till, but that bout didn’t come together, so he instead faces Icelander Gunnar Nelson, giving the card a top end filled with some of the best welterweights in the world.

Edwards weighed 170 pounds on the scale, while Nelson was 170.5 pounds.

The London fight card also features a key light heavyweight bout between former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir, who weighed 205 pounds, and undefeated rising contender Dominick Reyes, who stepped on the scale at 206 pounds.

The lone fighter to miss weight was Welsh fighter Jack Marshman, who tipped the scale at 188 pounds for his middleweight bout with countryman John Phillips, who hit 185 pounds on the nose. Marshman was fined 20-percent of his fight purse and the bout will remain on the card.

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal Weigh-in Results

Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Darren Till (171) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170.5)

Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)

Nathaniel Wood (135.5) vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez (135.5)

Danny Roberts (170) vs. Cláudio Silva (170)

Jack Marshman (188)* vs. John Phillips (185)

Prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Arnold Allen (145) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (145)

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Joe Duffy (155)

Nicolae Negumereanu (204) vs. Saparbek Safarov (205)

Tom Breese (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (186)

Danny Henry (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Molly McCann (126) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125)

Mike Grundy (145) vs. Nad Narimani (145.5)

UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.