UFC London weigh-ins LIVE: Latest updates as Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and other fighters hit scales

Fighters will hit the scales today as they attempt to make weight ahead of Saturday’s UFC London card, which takes place just four months after the MMA promotion’s last visit to the English capital.

Paddy Pimblett, the Liverpudlian fan favourite who is known to balloon in weight between fights, will be among the names tipping the scales, as will headliner Tom Aspinall, who is preparing for a heavyweight clash with Curtis Blaydes. While “Paddy The Baddy” and lightweight opponent Jordan Leavitt traded barbs at Wednesday’s media day, Wigan fighter Aspinall and American Blaydes have been cordial to one another thus far. Elsewhere, Pimblett’s fellow Scouser Molly McCann will be in action on Saturday, while former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson adds some extra prestige to the card at the O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, the co-main event sees Jack Hermansson go head to head with American Chris Curtis, who steps in for injured Liverpudlian Darren Till to take on the Swedish-born Norwegian. After fighters have partaken in the official weigh-ins in Canary Wharf this morning, they will take part in the ceremonial weigh-ins later in the day, when fans gather to cheer them on at the O2. Follow live updates from the official and ceremonial UFC London weigh-ins, below.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:06 , Alex Pattle

Now we have L’udovit Klein, who faces late replacement Mason Jones at lightweight tomorrow.

155lbs for Klein! Championship weight.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:06 , Alex Pattle

Welterweight Claudio Silva, who will open the show agianst Nicolas Dalby, is on weight at 170.5lbs.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:05 , Alex Pattle

Championship weight for Alexander Gustafsson as the former light heavyweight challenger returns to the division – he’s 205lbs as of right now! He fights Nikita Krylov tomorrow.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:04 , Alex Pattle

Next up is fan favourite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett of Liverpool... The lightweight successfully makes weight at 156lbs!

Story continues

“For everyone who tried to fat-shame me, saying I wouldn’t make weight or I’d pull out... you can kiss my a**!” he says, before showing his backside to the cameras...

Molly McCann, his dear friend, comes in at 125.5lbs for her flyweight clash with Hannah Goldy. On weight.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:03 , Alex Pattle

Kyle Nelson makes championshipweight at 155lbs! The Canadian lightweight is due to fight Britain’s Jai Herbert tomorrow night.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:02 , Alex Pattle

Now we have Swedish featherweight Makwan Amirkhani... who makes weight at 145.5lbs! He’s set to face Jonathan Pearce tomorrow.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

09:01 , Alex Pattle

The two-hour weigh-in window has begun.

First up is Briton’s Nathaniel Wood, who is moving from bantamweight up to featherweight... and he hits the scales at 145.5lbs! On weight!

Next up is Chris Curtis ahead of his co-main event against Jack Hermansson. The American middleweight comes in at 186lbs! On weight.

UFC London weigh-ins LIVE

08:59 , Alex Pattle

