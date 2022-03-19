UFC London live stream: How to watch Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall online and on TV in UK and US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Pattle
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tom Aspinall
    English mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Paul Craig
    Scottish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Arnold Allen
    English mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

The UFC returns to the English capital for the first time in three years this Saturday, as a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov headlines UFC London.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled on short notice as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, while no card was staged in London in 2021.

To the delight of British fans and fighters, however, the Octagon will be put together in the O2 Arena once more this weekend, with Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett among the fan-favourite combatants to step out in front of a packed crowd, while Wigan heavyweight Aspinall faces Russian Volkov – who arrived in the UK this week after fears over how his nation’s invasion of Ukraine could impact his contest.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Michael Bisping relives his greatest UFC fights on British soil

Also in action will be Ipswich fighter Arnold Allen, who takes on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in the co-main event, Liverpool’s Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, Welshman Jack Shore and many more.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena on Saturday 19 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Liverpool&#x002019;s Paddy Pimblett (left) won his UFC debut via first-round knockout (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett (left) won his UFC debut via first-round knockout (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas (lightweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig (light heavyweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Prelims

Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev (bantamweight)

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Odds

Volkov – 4/5; Aspinall – 20/21.

Allen – 20/21; Hooker – 4/5.

Pimblett – 1/4; Vargas – 11/4.

Via Betway.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.