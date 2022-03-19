UFC London live stream: How to watch Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall online and on TV in UK and US

The UFC returns to the English capital for the first time in three years this Saturday, as a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov headlines UFC London.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled on short notice as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, while no card was staged in London in 2021.

To the delight of British fans and fighters, however, the Octagon will be put together in the O2 Arena once more this weekend, with Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett among the fan-favourite combatants to step out in front of a packed crowd, while Wigan heavyweight Aspinall faces Russian Volkov – who arrived in the UK this week after fears over how his nation’s invasion of Ukraine could impact his contest.

Also in action will be Ipswich fighter Arnold Allen, who takes on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in the co-main event, Liverpool’s Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, Welshman Jack Shore and many more.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena on Saturday 19 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett (left) won his UFC debut via first-round knockout (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas (lightweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig (light heavyweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Prelims

Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev (bantamweight)

Story continues

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Odds

Volkov – 4/5; Aspinall – 20/21.

Allen – 20/21; Hooker – 4/5.

Pimblett – 1/4; Vargas – 11/4.

Via Betway.